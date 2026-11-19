Turkey has started demining a railway line along its border with Syria, as it seeks to connect the two countries through improved networks and restore historic routes.

Turkey’s National Mine Action Centre, which is part of the Ministry of Defence, started the demining operations on Wednesday, focusing on the Takhtakopru area of the Islahiye district in Gaziantep province.

The ongoing efforts aim to fully restore the line, which dates to the Ottoman era and was originally created to connect provinces and commercial centres.

Syria is one of the most mine-affected countries in the world, and since Bashar al-Assad’s ouster in December 2024, over 1.14 million people have returned to areas which are littered with landmines and unexploded ordnance.

From the 2011 uprising and civil war to the end of 2024, at least 3,500 people were killed by landmines, the Syrian Network for Human Rights reported.

Emre Oguzturk, the district governor of Islahiye, told reporters that the demining work is ongoing and is set to be completed by the end of April or the start of May, which will be followed by work to restore the rails and repair damaged parts of the line.

Oguzturk added that the first phase of the operations includes the reconstruction of a railway link located around 600 meters between the Takhtakopru area on the Turkish side, and the village of Meydan Ekbes on the Syrian side, in preparation for extending the line towards Aleppo.

Traffic along the route came to a halt during the Syrian uprising, as infrastructure was shelled by the Assad regime as part of its crackdown.

Turkish efforts to demine the railway will increase the possibility of improved transport links, paving the way for better trade between the two countries.

The development comes as Turkey and Syria this week agreed to accelerate plans for a railway linking the two countries to the Gulf through Syria and Jordan, as well as establishing a new university in Damascus.

The agreements were discussed following high-level talks in Ankara on trade, energy, security and regional cooperation.

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said that both sides had agreed to speed up the railway project, with the proposed route planned to connect Turkey and Europe with Gulf markets, as well as strengthen Syria’s role as a regional transport hub.

Al-Shaibani also said work was underway to re-open the Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing soon, adding that there were plans for direct flights between Damascus and the Turkish cities of Antalya and Izmir also.

Al-Shaibani said bilateral trade was another key area for development, with Ankara and Damascus working to ease the entry of Syrian goods into Turkey and improving access to financing and simplifying visa procedures.