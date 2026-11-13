Turkey and Qatar sign mutual defence pact among five agreements

Turkey and Qatar signed five agreements on Friday, including a mutual defence pact, during talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul, the Turkish presidency said.

The agreements were signed as part of the 12th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee. Details of the defence pact, signed by Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim, were not disclosed.

Meeting at the presidential office in Dolmabahce Palace, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional and international developments, according to a presidency statement posted on X.

Erdogan said the defence agreement added a new dimension to relations between the two countries. He also said a trade and economic partnership agreement that entered into force last year was bringing them closer to their bilateral trade targets.

Turkey was seeking to expand and diversify its energy partnership with Qatar, Erdogan said, adding that cooperation in defence industries would continue to grow.

The presidency said Erdogan stressed that both countries would continue working to prevent a renewed war in the Gulf and promote dialogue and peace, urging parties to resolve their differences through diplomatic channels.

The talks also covered Israel's attacks on Gaza and the humanitarian situation there, Syria's efforts to normalise relations, and developments in Libya.

Alongside the defence pact, the two countries signed agreements on education; consumer protection, market surveillance and inspection; and cooperation on peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution. They also signed a joint declaration marking the committee's 12th meeting.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, signed the consumer protection memorandum, while Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi signed the education agreement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, signed the memorandum on peace and conflict resolution, as well as the joint declaration.

Turkey and Qatar already have several defence and military cooperation agreements, under which Turkey maintains a military base in Qatar.