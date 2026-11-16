Trump, Xi, Putin to discuss 'world peace', China says

The leaders of China, Russia and the United States will discuss "world peace" when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week, Beijing said on Monday.

Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are due to meet in the southern Chinese city on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Trump told reporters on Monday he could also meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, saying: "He may come, I don't know. That's up to President Xi."

China has provided few details on what the three leaders will discuss, but said they would hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".

"It will be of ground-breaking significance," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing on Monday, hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting.

Trump said the leaders would discuss the "tough subject" of denuclearisation, as well as the war on Iran and the invasion of Ukraine.

"We'll all be talking about economics and trade," he added as he left the White House.

The Kremlin said, "the significance and symbolism of this meeting are hard to overestimate".

Iran

Trump has said the three leaders will also likely discuss his war on Iran.

"We're going to be talking about denuclearisation. We'll talk about Iran. We have Iran in very good shape, but we'll talk about Iran a little bit," Trump told reporters on Monday.

China, a top economic partner of Iran, has long sought to mediate in the conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

The months-long crisis has disrupted global shipping and sent oil prices soaring globally.

Trump said in late October that the United States had knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to "take care of" one or two targets.

China, meanwhile, said avoiding a return to hostilities is a "top priority", and has in recent weeks hosted leaders and diplomats from various Middle Eastern countries in an effort to persuade parties back to the negotiating table.

'European conflict'

In contrast, the subject of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could prove to be a no-go during the talks this week.

A Wall Street Journal report last month said that Putin wanted the three-way talks to broker a peace deal in Ukraine that would be favourable to Moscow, which launched its invasion in 2022.

It is unlikely, though, that Xi would touch on the highly sensitive topic.

American officials had said Trump was not expected to raise the issue, but the US president said Monday the leaders would address Ukraine.

"We'll talk about my favourite subject, Ukraine," Trump told reporters, noting the casualties on both sides of the conflict.

Still, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said Xi showed "irritation" in a recent meeting when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up.

"He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table," Steinmeier told ARD.

That has done little to assuage Kyiv, which is anxious about being sidelined on the issue.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the meeting could be a Yalta-like "redistribution of spheres of influence" for the 21st century.

The Yalta summit of 1945 saw US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Britain's Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin carve up new post-WWII territorial boundaries with little concern for other countries.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said a meeting between US, Chinese and Russian leaders would "only encourage Putin to continue this war".