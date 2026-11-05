Trump weighs Iran strikes as region races to prevent war

Donald Trump said Thursday he was weighing whether to relaunch the war on Iran amid reports that the US military is ready to resume large-scale strikes if he gives the order.

This came as regional diplomats held a flurry of calls aimed at preventing another destructive round of conflict.

Trump met his national security advisors on Thursday for the first time since his historic loss in the midterm elections, US officials told Axios.

He is reportedly considering several options, including whether to resume the war, increase economic pressure, or negotiate a deal.

"Now we will make a decision," the US president told reporters at the White House after the meeting.

"I don't want to destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to - you'll know soon enough."

This came as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held calls with regional counterparts including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey, Kuwait and Jordan.

Efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan to secure an interim agreement have so far failed to produce a breakthrough. Iran insists that the US comply with the now-defunct memorandum of understanding agreed in June while Washington is demanding nuclear concessions from Iran.

Qatar said on Thursday that Washington and Tehran continued to exchange proposals through mediators, expressing hope that an agreement could still be reached despite growing fears of renewed hostilities.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia also called for diplomacy to be given more time during a telephone conversation between their foreign ministers, warning of the consequences of further regional escalation.

Meanwhile, Iran's national security chief Mohsen Rezaei met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday.

Rezaei, a key figure in the ongoing indirect negotiations, said following the meeting that he told Putin that Tehran would not re-open the Strait of Hormuz or re-enter negotiations until the US complies with the MOU.

The diplomatic activity came as US officials said that US forces are ready to resume the war if given the order by the president.

Anonymous Pentagon officials and military commanders told The New York Times thousands of American air and naval personnel stationed aboard more than a dozen ships and at bases across the region and in the US would take part in the operation.

The New York Times previously reported that US and Israeli military officials had drawn up joint plans to strike Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal.

Trump faces pressure after midterm defeat

The prospect of renewed US military action comes just days after Trump's Republican Party suffered a historic defeat in the midterm elections, losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democrats.

Analysts remain divided over how the electoral setback could influence Trump's decision-making on Iran.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Trump had threatened to resume the war this month if Tehran failed to meet his demands.

US media have also reported renewed pressure for military action from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political future following Israel's inconclusive election last month.

The Republican defeat has triggered recriminations within Trump's inner circle, with Vice President JD Vance identifying the Iran war and the administration's support for Israel as key factors that drove voters away from the party.

Trump himself acknowledged on Wednesday that the war had contributed to the Republican losses, despite defending his decision to attack Iran.

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy last week described the reported military plans as "insane" after receiving a briefing on the proposed operation.

"[The attack] will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law," Murphy said at an event hosted by the Middle East Institute, without disclosing details of the plans.

"The plan that they have developed will lead in my view to a prolongment and an escalation of this war that will be devastating for our security interests."

Iranian officials have warned that any renewed US attack would trigger a "devastating" response, threatening to target energy infrastructure, data centres and undersea fibre-optic cables across the Gulf.