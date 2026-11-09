The United States has issued strong warnings to the Iraqi government over the presence of armed groups operating outside state control, threatening military strikes against their headquarters and leaders if they become involved in any future conflict alongside Iran, Iraqi sources told The New Arab.

Informed Iraqi sources further said Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi received the warnings during a phone call with US President Donald Trump last Thursday, attended by US special envoy to Iraq Thomas Barrack.

The call included stern messages about the need for Iraq to monopolise weapons under state control and end the presence of arms outside official institutions. Washington also warned Baghdad about the consequences of Iraqi armed factions becoming involved in any potential military confrontation between the US and Iran.

According to the sources, Trump stressed that the Iraqi government must move beyond political commitments and take concrete action to ensure that weapons are held exclusively by the state.

"Washington is waiting for clear measures on the ground and will not be satisfied with promises or political understandings with armed factions," the sources quoted Trump as saying.

The US president reportedly warned al-Zaidi that any involvement by Iraqi militias in the event of renewed war against Tehran would prompt the US to launch extensive military strikes targeting their headquarters and leaders, without consulting or notifying the Iraqi government in advance, as has happened in previous military operations.

The US message went beyond warnings against the factions potentially joining any future conflict—with Washington clarifying that it wouldn't consider any military participation or support provided to Iran by Iraqi armed groups an internal Iraqi matter, but rather a threat requiring a direct military response.

Government moves to contain armed factions

The sources said al-Zaidi explained to Trump, as well as to Barrack during their meeting in Baghdad, the measures his government was pursuing to prevent armed factions from joining any potential war against Iran.

Baghdad is working along two tracks, one security and military-related and the other political, the sources noted.

The government measures include tightening military and field-level security procedures to prevent movements or activities that could draw the factions into a regional confrontation. They also aim to strengthen the authority of official security institutions and prevent military decisions from being taken outside the framework of the state.

On the political front, al-Zaidi is working to activate contacts with leaders and political figures close to the armed factions, seeking to pressure them and persuade them not to become involved in any future military confrontation or turn Iraq into an arena for settling regional scores.

The sources said the Iraqi government understood the potential consequences of the factions entering another war between the US and Iran and therefore sought to use the available security and political tools to contain the situation and prevent any decision to participate in fighting or provide military support to either side.

US pressure linked to Baghdad's commitments

Strategic affairs expert Ali al-Jubouri told The New Arab that the US administration was closely monitoring the Iraqi government's efforts to bring weapons under state control.

Members of Harakat al-Nujaba, one of the anti-US factions refusing to disarm in Iraq. [Getty]

He said the level of US pressure was largely tied to how seriously it perceived Baghdad to be pursuing its commitments and whether it moved from political positions and understandings to tangible measures on the ground.

"Washington won't be satisfied with government statements and promises, but is waiting for clear indications of actual progress on this issue," al-Jubouri said.

He added that continued delays or hesitation in implementation would be met with further political and diplomatic pressure, alongside stronger US warnings and threats towards Iraq.

Al-Jubouri said that if the deadline for bringing weapons under state control approached without Washington seeing genuine implementation measures, pressure on the Iraqi government could intensify.

"Especially as this issue—the ability of the Iraqi government to impose its authority militarily and security-wise—is one of the most prominent issues on which the US is basing the future of its relations with Iraq", he added.

He warned that procrastination or attempts to manage the issue politically without taking concrete decisions could push the US to move beyond warnings and pressure towards more direct measures against Baghdad in the coming months if the current deadlock continued.

Such measures could take several forms, beginning with increased political and diplomatic pressure and potentially extending to other steps linked to US interests in Iraq and the government's response to demands to control weapons and prevent Iraqi territory from being used for military activities targeting US interests or regional parties.

Fears of Iraq being drawn into regional conflict

Al-Jubouri said the current situation was particularly dangerous because the issue of weapons control was intertwined with the possibility of renewed confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The US was concerned that Iraqi armed factions could become involved in any future war, either through direct participation or by providing military support to Tehran, potentially exposing Iraq to serious security and political consequences.

He said the Iraqi government faced the challenges of balancing its relationship with the US and Iran, maintaining domestic stability and preventing Iraqi territory from becoming an arena for military strikes or regional score-settling.

Al-Jubouri concluded that Baghdad needed to treat the issue of weapons control as a security and sovereignty priority rather than merely a political obligation or bargaining tool.

Continued delays, he warned, could narrow the government's room for manoeuvre and leave it facing increasingly difficult decisions and pressure.

Amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington and fears of renewed war, questions are growing in Iraq over the government's ability to keep the country out of any confrontation and the position of Iran's regional allies, particularly Iraqi factions that continue to reject handing over their weapons, describing them as "sacred and not-to-be surrendered".

Over recent months, the Iraqi government has continued negotiations with armed factions in an effort to make progress towards bringing weapons under state control.

While some factions have agreed to surrender their weapons, others have refused, particularly the four groups operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq: Kataib Hezbollah, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat al-Nujaba and Harakat al-Awfiya.