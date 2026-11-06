Shaken by the accuracy of Iran's attacks on Bahrain and support for them among some Bahrainis, authorities in the Gulf island nation have launched a crackdown on Shia Muslim clerics they accuse of fostering allegiance to Tehran at home.
Bahraini officials have framed the move in existential terms, saying Iran seeks to undermine and ultimately topple the leadership of the only Gulf country that is ruled by a Sunni Muslim family but populated mostly by Shias.
Critics, including rights groups, say the arrests and the stripping of citizenship from 69 citizens of Iranian heritage are a new blow to free speech and religious freedom in a country that crushed 2011 pro-democracy protests.
"We are confronting an ideology that demands obedience to Iran's leadership above Bahrain's sovereign authority," Lt. Gen. Tariq Al Hassan, head of Bahrain's Public Security agency responsible for internal security, told Reuters in an interview.
Between May and June, authorities arrested more than 50 clerics and religious orators, accusing them of trying to run a terrorist group that sought to incite rebellion and overthrow the country's ruling order with help from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Bahrain's public prosecution said the clerics aimed to do this by promoting followers' subordination to Iran's supreme leader.
The clerics' relatives and lawyers say Bahraini authorities were trying to criminalize belief, and denied charges they sought to overthrow the state or acted on behalf of Iran.
On Friday, 20 rights groups including Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy released a statement raising allegations of torture, coerced confessions and other due process violations in the case.
"This mass prosecution raises serious concerns about religious persecution targeting the religious life and leadership of Bahrain's Shia community," it said.