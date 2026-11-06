Trump threatens to 'destroy' the rest of Iran, diplomats rush to stop war

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The New Arab Staff
06 November, 2026
Last Update
06 November, 2026 14:01 PM

Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

  • US President Donald Trump threatened to "destroy" the rest of Iran, claiming that rebuilding will take 25 years and added that people will "know soon enough"
     
  • Diplomatic efforts are accelerating to stem off the return to a regional war, with Iran sharing a proposal on its nuclear programme and awaits Washington's response
     
  • The Yemen war continues with Saudi-led coalition strikes on Sanaa, and Houthi attacks across the border 
     
  • Israel continues to bomb Gaza and southern Lebanon despite any alleged ceasefire agreement 


And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Tanker reports explosion near Oman's Khasab: UKMTO
2:00 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The master of a tanker crossing the Strait of Hormuz reported an explosion at the vessel's port-side waterline, 16 nautical miles east of Oman's Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday.

The tanker remains under its own power and is continuing its voyage, UKMTO said, adding that while all crew are safe and accounted for.

Iran, US 'edge closer' to deal: Bloomberg
1:42 PM
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According to a Bloomberg report, the US and Iran are moving closer to a potential breakthrough, with Tehran showing a willingness to discuss issues related to its nuclear program that were previously off the table.

Citing a diplomat with knowledge of the talks, Bloomberg reported that Iran Iran is studying proposals related to its atomic activities that were presented by chief mediator Qatar.

Iran war spurs crackdown on clerics in Bahrain
1:32 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Shaken by the accuracy of Iran's attacks on Bahrain and support for them among some Bahrainis, authorities in the Gulf island nation have launched a crackdown on Shia Muslim clerics they accuse of fostering allegiance to Tehran at home.

Bahraini officials have framed the move in existential terms, saying Iran seeks to undermine and ultimately topple the leadership of the only Gulf country that is ruled by a Sunni Muslim family but populated mostly by Shias.

Critics, including rights groups, say the arrests and the stripping of citizenship from 69 citizens of Iranian heritage are a new blow to free speech and religious freedom in a country that crushed 2011 pro-democracy protests.

"We are confronting an ideology that demands obedience to Iran's leadership above Bahrain's sovereign authority," Lt. Gen. Tariq Al Hassan, head of Bahrain's Public Security agency responsible for internal security, told Reuters in an interview.

Between May and June, authorities arrested more than 50 clerics and religious orators, accusing them of trying to run a terrorist group that sought to incite rebellion and overthrow the country's ruling order with help from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Bahrain's public prosecution said the clerics aimed to do this by promoting followers' subordination to Iran's supreme leader.

The clerics' relatives and lawyers say Bahraini authorities were trying to criminalize belief, and denied charges they sought to overthrow the state or acted on behalf of Iran.

On Friday, 20 rights groups including Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy released a statement raising allegations of torture, coerced confessions and other due process violations in the case.

"This mass prosecution raises serious concerns about religious persecution targeting the religious life and leadership of Bahrain's Shia community," it said.

How the US midterms signal a turning point in US-Israel ties
1:11 PM
The New Arab Staff
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In the lead-up to this month’s US midterm elections, many forecasters anticipated a blue wave. What ultimately unfolded, however, was a red wipeout, marking a clear repudiation of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The results reflected a significant rebuke of the administration’s policies, with Democrats making historic gains across the Senate, House of Representatives, and gubernatorial races - even in solidly red states such as Kansas, where they secured victories not seen in many decades.

The US-Israeli war on Iran was undoubtedly a major factor in the electoral outcome, particularly as its economic repercussions, including surging energy prices, further strained American households and exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis.

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Trump discussed 9 Nov as day of strikes on Iran
12:47 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US President Donald Trump yesterday discussed the possibility of renewing strikes on Iran with his national security team at the White House, senior officials told Fox News.

9 November, the start of a new moon in the Middle East, marks preferred conditions for the military to resume operations due to the cover of darkness, the officials add.

UN faces criticism after Yemeni employee dies
12:22 PM
The New Arab Staff
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The death of Yemeni Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Shami, who worked for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in a Houthi detention facility in Sanaa has reignited debate on the cases of dozens of others held by the group for years.

It has also intensified fears among their families over the fate of their loved ones and raised questions about the UN—such as its level of responsibility the effectiveness of its efforts to secure the release of its Yemeni employees.

The death has fuelled criticism that the UN has been too lenient towards the Houthis and treats local staff differently from the foreign staff.

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Iran demands practical US steps before diplomacy
11:41 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran is not satisfied with "paper commitments" and must see practical US steps before the launch of any new diplomatic efforts, Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy head of Iran's top security body, told Iranian state television.

Iran has sent the United States a nuclear proposal via Qatar to be discussed only after Washington meets its seven demands, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, adding that Washington was reviewing the proposal.

Iran has sent the United States a nuclear proposal via Qatar. [Getty]
Russia's Putin and Iran security official meet in Moscow
11:13 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's security council secretary Mohsen Rezaei discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral relations at a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Friday, according to RIA news agency.

Israel bombs south Syria and south Lebanon
10:56 AM
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Israeli forces have fired artillery at farmland in Syria’s southern Quneitra countryside, according to state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya.

At the same time, Israeli military forces have bombed the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

Saudi coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region
10:49 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in the region of Mecca, Islam's holiest city, following repeated attacks by the pro-Iranian group on the kingdom.

"Interception and destruction of a drone in the Mecca region," Turki al-Malki, the coalition's spokesman wrote on social media, without elaborating on the source of the attack.

COP31: From Gaza to Iran, the environmental cost of war
10:03 AM
The New Arab Staff
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A black rain fell on Tehran in early March 2026 when Israeli and US strikes on Iranian oil depots released clouds of soot over the city's 10 million residents, days after they had killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei on 28 February. 

Around the same time in southern Lebanon, Human Rights Watch said Israel unlawfully used white phosphorus, an incendiary weapon that ignites when exposed to oxygen, to set forests and farmland alight. Israeli forces also bulldozed and bombed solar infrastructure, forcing residents to fall back on polluting diesel generators.

In Gaza, Israel reduced neighbourhoods and infrastructure to tens of millions of tonnes of rubble. 

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Iraq restricts airspace for four days starting Saturday
9:39 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iraq issued a time limited notice to aircraft restricting airspace to certain vectors from 0500 GMT to 0800GMT for four days starting from tomorrow, citing military activity.  Similar notices have not been issued elsewhere.

Iraq minister predicts renewed Iran-US conflict - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has warned against the involvement of pro-Iran armed factions in any renewed Iran-US military conflict, saying this would push Iraq into a "dark tunnel"

Turkish parliament ratifies Mecca defence pact
9:11 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Turkey's parliament ratified a regional defence pact involving Saudi Arabia and Pakistan overnight, state media reported.

The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, committing them to come to one another's aid if any member is attacked.

The pact links NATO member Turkey, which has the alliance's second-largest army, with Pakistan, the Islamic world's only nuclear-armed state, and Saudi Arabia, the Gulf's leading power.

Lawmakers approved the measure by 279 votes to 119, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

During parliamentary debates, ruling AKP lawmaker Ziya Altunyaldiz said the agreement was not directed against any third country and was intended to prevent conflicts rather than escalate them, Anadolu reported.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by Yemen's Huthi rebels targeting cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in the impoverished country's civil war intensified again in July.

Saudi-led coalition says it downed two Houthi missiles
8:36 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Air defenses have intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia’s Najran, the Saudi-led coalition says.

Debris fell following the interception and damage is being assessed, the coalition says in a post on X.

Qatar's emir, Trump discuss mediation efforts
8:05 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump to discuss Qatar's mediation efforts towards a comprehensive agreement to end the regional crisis, a Qatari statement said on Friday.

Iran has submitted a nuclear proposal to Washington through Qatar, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, saying the United States was reviewing it but discussions would depend on Washington first meeting Tehran's seven demands.

These include sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and war reparations, while Washington insists nuclear issues must feature in initial talks.

IRGC says two oil tankers hit mines, catch fire in Hormuz
7:36 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that two oil tankers caught fire after striking mines while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz using unauthorised routes, state media reported.

Inside the movement behind Abdul El-Sayed's historic win
7:28 AM
The New Arab Staff
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Dearborn, Michigan - With his election to the US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed broke multiple barriers - from being the first Muslim voted into the chamber, to facing a record amount of dark money spending and mobilising a community long left on the political sidelines.

His win went against the grain of conventional wisdom that says big donations mean big wins and that historically low-turnout voters will not turn up on election day.

"The community showed us that they felt their values were reflected in his message. They felt that he was speaking to the issues that were affecting them," Fayrouz Saad, co-founder and CEO of the New Arc Collective, a non-profit organisation that builds data infrastructure on the Arab-American and Muslim vote, tells The New Arab.

"They not only wanted to vote and voted, but they were excited to vote."

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Trump: Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme
7:15 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran could not do anything regarding its nuclear programme without US approval.

"They're not doing anything without our approval," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in response to a question regarding a set of proposals made to Iran by mediators about the future of its nuclear program.

Iran sent nuclear proposal to the US via Qatar
7:00 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran has sent the United States a nuclear proposal via Qatar, to be discussed only after Washington meets Tehran’s seven demands, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the US was reviewing the proposal but declined to provide further details.

Mediators have intensified efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States amid fears it could reignite after the US midterm elections, with Trump on Tuesday declining to rule out a resumption of combat operations after the vote and Iran planning wider retaliation if war resumes.

Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei had said earlier on Thursday, during a visit to Russia: "On the issue of diplomacy, we have announced seven conditions to the Americans. As long as they do not execute our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations".

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