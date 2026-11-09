Trump says US ready for strikes if needed

Syria's foreign minister on Monday insisted that his country has no troops deployed in Yemen and was not planning on sending any, after Yemeni sources told AFP that Syrian soldiers were in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
"There is no deployment of troops to Yemen nor is there a plan for such deployment in the near future," Asaad al-Shaibani said during a press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.
Multiple Yemeni officials told AFP last week that Syrian troops were already in the country, with potentially thousands to be deployed eventually.
Shaibani said that, despite Damascus and Riyadh signing a defence cooperation agreement this month, there was "no agreement with the legitimate government in Yemen for a deployment to Yemen".
"Any military plan abroad would be announced...and not done in secret," he added.