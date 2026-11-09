Trump says US ready for strikes if needed, Qatar, Saudi Arabia want peaceful Iran deal

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The New Arab Staff & Agencies
09 November, 2026
Last Update
09 November, 2026 21:47 PM

Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

  • President Donald Trump told Reuters on Monday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia were eager for a peaceful solution on the war on Iran, but the United States was ready to resume military strikes if necessary.
  • Iran has no plans to negotiate with the United States unless Washington takes practical steps to meet Tehran's seven conditions, which Iran set out in a June interim agreement with the United States, a senior security official told Iranian state media.
  • Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, essential for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, was attacked on Monday but operations were unaffected, official media said, as the kingdom and Yemen's Houthis trade strikes.
  • The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday it destroyed a factory used by the group to make ballistic missile components and a chemical plant used for producing ballistic missile fuel, without specifying the locations of the targets.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Trump sees 'positive momentum' for Iran deal after talks
10:07 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US President Donald Trump said on Monday there was "positive momentum" towards a deal to end the Iran war after meeting Qatar's prime minister at the White House.

Trump added in a post on Truth Social that a resumption of US military strikes on Iran was "quite unlikely," saying that Gulf powers wanted to keep the status quo.

Trump says US ready for strikes if needed
9:25 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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President Donald Trump told Reuters on Monday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia were eager for a peaceful solution to the Iran conflict, but the United States was ready to resume military strikes if necessary.

Trump, who met Qatar's prime minister earlier on Monday, said "Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution" and "Saudi Arabia would rather see a peaceful solution" but "we're ready to go anytime we want" with strikes.

Trump, though, signalled he was in no rush to resume strikes, saying he was content with the US naval blockade against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We'll see where it goes," he said in a brief phone interview. "I'm prepared."

'Board of Peace': Israel too slow as floods ravage Gaza
8:35 PM
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President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" said Monday that Israel needed to act immediately to help war-battered Gaza cope with impending winter, saying measures ahead of deadly floods had been insufficient.

"The situation no longer represents simply a threat posed by the approaching winter, but an immediate humanitarian emergency," the Board of Peace said in a statement.

Heavy rain over the past two days has swept away tens of thousands of tents in the territory, where virtually the entire population has been displaced at least once, and killed at least five people, according to Hamas-led authorities in Gaza.

Schools in Saudi capital Riyadh to return to online classes
7:58 PM
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Schools in the Saudi capital Riyadh will return to online classes, a message to parents seen by AFP said on Monday, as Yemen's Houthis step up attacks on the kingdom.

"As part of the ongoing precautionary measures, we would like to confirm that classes will be online beginning tomorrow, Tuesday," the message reads, without specifying how long the measure is expected to last.

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed Houthi production targets
7:20 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday it destroyed a factory used by the group to make ballistic missile components and a chemical plant used for producing ballistic missile fuel, without specifying the locations of the targets.

France says Iran's Guards behind cyberattacks on fridges
6:26 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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France on Monday said Iran's Revolutionary Guards were behind "unprecedented" cyberattacks on supermarket fridges in the country last month, vowing sanctions on a European level against Tehran.

Swathes of French supermarkets were hit in the 11 and 12 October cyberattacks, which raised refrigerator temperatures and, in some cases, forced them to throw away entire inventories of perishable food.

"I can confirm that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said of the cyberattacks.

"This attack is unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression," he said on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris.

Saudi East-West oil pipeline hit in Medina region
5:40 PM
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Saudi Arabia's huge East-West oil pipeline was struck in the Medina region, state media reported on Monday, citing an energy ministry source.

The person said the attack caused a limited fire that has since been extinguished. The person added that it caused no fatalities or injuries and that pipeline operations were not affected.

The 1,200 km (745-mile) pipeline runs through the desert across the Arabian Peninsula and was shut down for several days in September after drone attacks, which Saudi Arabia blamed on Iraqi ⁠militias.

Saudi Arabia and Oman urge diplomacy to contain crisis
5:00 PM
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Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and his Omani counterpart stressed in a phone call on Monday the need to press ahead with diplomatic efforts to contain the regional crisis and safeguard maritime security and sea lanes, Saudi state media reported.

Iran: No plan for US talks unless seven conditions met
4:09 PM
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Iran has no plans to negotiate with the United States unless Washington takes practical steps to meet Tehran's seven conditions, which Iran set out in a June interim agreement with the United States, a senior security official told Iranian state media.

Syrian FM says country has no troops in Yemen
3:45 PM
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Syria's foreign minister on Monday insisted that his country has no troops deployed in Yemen and was not planning on sending any, after Yemeni sources told AFP that Syrian soldiers were in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

"There is no deployment of troops to Yemen nor is there a plan for such deployment in the near future," Asaad al-Shaibani said during a press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

Multiple Yemeni officials told AFP last week that Syrian troops were already in the country, with potentially thousands to be deployed eventually.

Shaibani said that, despite Damascus and Riyadh signing a defence cooperation agreement this month, there was "no agreement with the legitimate government in Yemen for a deployment to Yemen".

"Any military plan abroad would be announced...and not done in secret," he added.

Four killed in Gaza after sand embankment collapses
3:00 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Torrential rain in Gaza caused a sand embankment to collapse on to tents, killing a woman and three small children in an incident that highlighted the danger facing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians as the rainy winter season sets in.

Medics said heavy rain late on Sunday washed away a rocky sand bank abutting a camp for displaced families south of Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza. A woman and two of her children, aged 8 and 6, were killed. A fourth child, aged 4, was also killed, and six others were injured.

Video verified by Reuters showed residents using hammers to break large sandy rocks and others removing sand with shovels searching for people trapped underneath using flashlights.

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