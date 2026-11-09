Trump says US ready for strikes if needed

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Here are the updates so far:

President Donald Trump told Reuters on Monday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia were eager for a peaceful solution on the war on Iran, but the United States was ready to resume military strikes if necessary.

Iran has no plans to negotiate with the United States unless Washington takes practical steps to meet Tehran's seven conditions, which Iran set out in a June interim agreement with the United States, a senior security official told Iranian state media.

Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, essential for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, was attacked on Monday but operations were unaffected, official media said, as the kingdom and Yemen's Houthis trade strikes.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday it destroyed a factory used by the group to make ballistic missile components and a chemical plant used for producing ballistic missile fuel, without specifying the locations of the targets.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...