US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Washington would no longer be providing military aid to Israel after the end of this year.

Speaking to Fox News' Fox and Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needs it and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using this US funding to Israel as a talking point to criticise Republicans.

"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping," Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends.

"We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it," he added.

Israel and its genocide has been a major topic for the US midterm elections.

Across the United States, many candidates who support Palestinian human rights are set to score wins in the country's midterm elections in November, reflecting a big shift in US public opinion on Israel amid the war on Gaza.

The House of Representatives will likely see an influx of progressive Democrats critical of Israel who won primaries against pro-Israel opponents.

And two Senate candidates—Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Troy Jackson in Maine—who have accused Israel of carrying out a genocide in Gaza are locked in close races that could see them clinch seats in the upper chamber of Congress.

Abdelhalim Abdelrahman, communication director for American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), says US voters are starting to make the connection between foreign and domestic policy.

Progressive candidates have "done an excellent job exploring the intersection between the genocide in Gaza and Israel's broader destabilising conduct in the Middle East with the affordability crisis in America", Abdelrahman told The New Arab.