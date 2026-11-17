US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the country's largest Muslim advocacy group could be banned as a terrorist organisation, as the US administration continues to crack down on Muslim civil rights groups and pro-Palestinian advocacy.

At the White House, Trump told a reporter from The Centre Square that the administration is “watching” the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) “very closely”, before embarking on an Asia tour.

The President said CAIR is “another [group] that we are watching right now”, along with the Muslim Brotherhood, and when asked if the group could get banned, Trump said a terrorist designation “could happen”.

Trump also praised Egypt for its crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood, and said that he “would”, before correcting himself to “might”, issue a blanket terrorist designation for the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Trump administrationin 2025 designated the Egyptian, Lebanese, and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organisations.

The Brotherhood is a disparate Islamist group with branches across the Middle East that largely eschews political violence. In Egypt in 2012 a Muslim Brotherhood member, Mohammed Morsi, won democratic presidential elections but was overthrown the following year in a military coup led by current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The group has been banned outright in Egypt and Jordan, and several of its national branches have recently been designated terrorist organisations by the United States in 2025.

CAIR has also been labelled as a terrorist organisation by Republican-controlled state authorities in Florida and Texas state authorities.

CAIR and CAIR-Florida suspended their Florida operations as a result, as the state’s law allows officials to proscribe organisations, dissolve them, freeze state funding, and expel students who “promote” designated groups.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot designated the group and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organisations under Texas law and as transnational criminal organisations under Texas property law. CAIR is challenging these bans.

The Trump administration’s crackdown on Muslim civil-rights organisations and pro-Palestinian advocacy includes immigration enforcement, university funding pressure, and sanctions, as well as "terrorism" designations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated Palestinian groups Al-Haq, Al Mezan, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights for sanctions in September 2025. The Treasury Department later designated Addameer, a group supporting Palestinian prisoners, as a terrorist organisation.

The US also sanctioned the direct-action group Palestine Action as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” (SDGT) but has not proscribed it as a terrorist organisation like the United Kingdom did in 2025.