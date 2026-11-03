Trump says no plans to strike Iran as midterm polls trickle in

Welcome to The New Arab's live coverage. Here are the latest updates:

Trump has said that the US has no immediate plans to strike Iran in comments to the Financial Times, suggesting he is content with the ongoing standoff with Iran, saying, “We seem to be getting everything we want."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) is reportedly ready to launch renewed intensive strikes on Iran as early as Wednesday, according to The New York Times, as regional mediation between the US and Iran continues.

Qatari mediators have been engaged with both Israeli and American officials in indirect talks over the past few days, hoping to secure a deal to end the regional war.

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in a post on X that the US "must fully and explicitly address Iran's seven conditions" in order for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened.

Meanwhile, US midterm polls are beginning to trickle in after Americans voted in US midterm elections, with the results posing a major test for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

The US has reportedly carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to US media, with Iranian state news agency IRNA reporting five explosions in quick succession on Qeshm Island and residents reportedly seeing two aircraft overhead.

And so we continue our live coverage...