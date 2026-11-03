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Trump says no plans to strike Iran as midterm polls trickle in
Welcome to The New Arab's live coverage. Here are the latest updates:
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Trump has said that the US has no immediate plans to strike Iran in comments to the Financial Times, suggesting he is content with the ongoing standoff with Iran, saying, “We seem to be getting everything we want."
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US Central Command (CENTCOM) is reportedly ready to launch renewed intensive strikes on Iran as early as Wednesday, according to The New York Times, as regional mediation between the US and Iran continues.
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Qatari mediators have been engaged with both Israeli and American officials in indirect talks over the past few days, hoping to secure a deal to end the regional war.
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Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in a post on X that the US "must fully and explicitly address Iran's seven conditions" in order for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened.
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Meanwhile, US midterm polls are beginning to trickle in after Americans voted in US midterm elections, with the results posing a major test for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.
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The US has reportedly carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to US media, with Iranian state news agency IRNA reporting five explosions in quick succession on Qeshm Island and residents reportedly seeing two aircraft overhead.
And so we continue our live coverage...
Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff won reelection in Georgia on Tuesday, according to media projections, defeating President Donald Trump-backed Republican US Representative Mike Collins and preserving a crucial seat in his party’s battle for Senate control.
Ossoff triumphed in one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races in a state Trump carried by 2 percentage points in 2024, underscoring Democrats’ ability to defend a key battleground.
Ossoff, widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, raised $126 million more than Collins, who was backed by $18 million in outside spending after fighting through a three-way Republican primary and runoff.
Trump endorsed Collins over former college football coach Derek Dooley, who was backed by outgoing Republican Governor Brian Kemp.
Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control.
Democrats' easiest path to a Senate majority requires the party to hold seats in Trump-won Georgia and Michigan and flip Republican-held seats in Maine and North Carolina, as well as at least two other states that Trump won by double digits in 2024, such as Ohio, Alaska, Iowa, Texas and others.
Voters rebuked Trump and his agenda, blaming him for stubbornly high prices, with a large majority unhappy about the direction of the country, according to voter exit polls conducted by SSRS on behalf of a consortium of US media outlets that included major television networks and the Associated Press.
The polls showed an electorate in an overwhelmingly sour mood. Many said they feel worse off than when Trump entered the White House in 2025 and nearly 9 in 10 identified the cost of living as a crucial or major factor in their vote, signaling that the elections could prove a repudiation of Trump and his Republican Party.
The exit polls were released before any election results had been announced, but were an early barometer of voter discontent.
When Trump took office he promised to fix high inflation fast, but a majority of voters said they think his policies - including the Iran war and tariffs on foreign goods - have made their economic situation worse.
Two-thirds blamed Trump for high prices, with three quarters saying they were either angry or dissatisfied with the direction of the country, suggesting a nation hungry for change. Voters also expressed concern over government corruption.
Unhappiness with Trump loomed over nearly all the voter responses. Seven in 10 said they want the US Congress to place more checks and balances on the president, with 62% disapproving of his job performance, one of the highest unfavorable rates in modern times.
The results suggest Trump's midterm campaign blitz on behalf of Republican candidates in recent weeks has done little to improve his standing with voters.
The United States has no immediate plans to strike Iran, President Donald Trump told the Financial Times.
In an interview with the FT on Tuesday, Trump suggested he was content with the state of the stand-off with Iran.
“We seem to be getting everything we want,” Trump said in the six-minute telephone interview.
A number of progressive candidates are running for the first time in Tuesday's US midterm elections, which are expected to increase the number of Israel critics in both the House and the Senate.
If elected, they will join more than 30 progressives in the US House of Representatives who are almost certain to win re-election in their current districts. These lawmakers have previously criticised unconditional US support for Israel while advocating for Palestinian rights. They include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, and Summer Lee.
These are the key races to watch:
The US embassy in Riyadh has warned that Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia's civilian airports and infrastructure "have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area," as it reiterates warnings to US citizens intending to leave the country.
Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (November 3, 2026) Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. These hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area. Effective October 23, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from the Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. Read more: https://t.co/NeuHc1kZxy— U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) November 3, 2026
US President Donald Trump was misleading in his remarks that the US would cut aid to Israel, according to the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action.
The group's Executive Director Ahmad Abuznaid has said the comments are "nothing more than a desperate Election Day PR move in an attempt to salvage voters who are tired of paying for genocide with their tax dollars. We know better.
"Netanyahu has been pushing the US government to exchange the annual $3.8 billion military funding check to Israel for something much more valuable: integrating the US and Israeli military systems. Trump wants to give Israel exactly what they’re asking for, and he has every intention of continuing to arm the Israeli military to the teeth," he added.
Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party of trying to stage a "pogrom against democracy", after the attorney general raised doubts about an investigation into suspected poll fraud involving Arab parties.
"In their distress, Likud and Netanyahu are trying to carry out a veritable pogrom against democracy and the rule of law. They are seeking to drag us all into a dangerous constitutional crisis," he wrote in Hebrew on X.
Israel's attorney general on Tuesday called on the intelligence agency Shin Bet to share the progress of its investigation into claims of electoral fraud by Arab Israeli parties, stating that no evidence had yet been submitted.
"If the Shin Bet or any other authority holds evidence that would justify opening an investigation, it is invited to present it," said Gali Baharav-Miara, according to a statement sent to the media by her spokesperson.
The UK's Maritime Trade Operations monitor has said a tanker is reporting being struck by two projectiles in its engine room, adding that "there are no casualties or environmental impact reported as this time."
UKMTO WARNING 195-26 Click here to view the full warning⤵️ https://t.co/HfEr4pUJQY #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/fzjc8cLEq2— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 3, 2026
Israel's opposition on Tuesday vowed to try to form a government, though their path to power remained unclear with most leaders firmly against working with parties representing Palestinians with Israeli citizenship.
In a joint statement, the five party leaders said they would "act immediately" to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government from power and prevent a new election following last week's inconclusive vote.
But it failed to explain how it would form a majority government without the Palestinian parties, which won a record 19 seats in the Knesset in the general election.
The four parties said they would recommend to President Isaac Herzog that he task opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with trying to form a government, and committed to establishing a "Zionist" government based on the Yashar leader's four principles which he says Palestinian parties must accept.
These include recognising Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and denouncing Hamas as a terrorist organisation.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said in a phone call to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi that all parties need to demonstrate flexibility and seek a political solution to the regional crisis and called for continued restraint to prevent military escalation, Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) is ready to begin striking Iran as early as Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which added that the US military is prepared for a short campaign.
The details of CENTCOM's preparations come as the NYT reports that Israel has shared with the US alleged intelligence that Iran is considering using chemical weapons in the event of renewed hostilities.
The information is reportedly viewed with alarm by some officials and scepticism by others, with the latter believing it could be part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bid to pressure the US to strike Iran.
The information has also been shared with Gulf countries, with several doubting that Iran was developing plans to use chemical weapons, believing that Israel is trying to push the US to strike Iran.
Iran has publically denied developing chemical weapons.
Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and the billions of dollars Washington spends supporting its military have become major flashpoints in the US midterm campaigns, exposing deep divisions among Democrats over an alliance long backed by both parties.
Candidates calling for restrictions on military aid to Israel have challenged longstanding supporters of the country, arguing that American funds should instead prioritise needs at home.
Americans vote on Tuesday to determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate for the remaining two years of President Donald Trump’s term, with Republicans defending majorities in both chambers.
A Democratic victory could translate those campaign divisions into greater scrutiny of weapons transfers and investigations into Washington’s role in Israel’s military campaigns. But the extent of any change would depend on whether Democrats turn criticism into congressional action, with Trump still in the White House.
Moody's Analytics, a credit ratings agency, is estimating that Trump's war on Iran has cost US taxpayers roughly $2,000 each, according to CNN, citing the group's chief economist Mark Zandi.
"Many Americans have rightly connected the dots between the Iran war and painfully high cost of living and thus want the war to end," Zandi told the outlet.
Broken down, $1,100 of the cost is on heightened energy pricing, which includes heating bills, diesel, and petrol, while other parts of the cost include higher airline fees and higher mortgage rates.
A bomb threat to an Israel-bound cruise ship prompted a security operation at the Greek island port of Syros on Tuesday after an unknown person claimed an explosive device had been attached to its hull, Greek authorities said.
The Panama-flagged Crown Iris was due to sail to Haifa carrying 940 passengers and 597 crew members when the threat was received.
Coast guard personnel assisted by an explosives detection dog and a private diver searched the vessel, while a special coast guard unit was deployed to the scene.
Initial checks found no explosive device. Coast guard specialists are expected to arrive at 9.30 p.m. (1930 GMT) to carry out further inspections before the ship can resume its voyage.
At least seven flights in Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, causing disruption at airports although no devices were discovered.
US Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat, has called US President Donald Trump's claim that he plans to stop providing Israel with billions of dollars of annual assistance an act of desperation, taking to X to say that Trump is "desperate to starve off a Blue tsunami," a reference to polling suggestions that Democrats will make widespread gains across the country in both the US House and Senate.
"Establishment Dems, who lost to him twice, told us that was too radical," he said, while thanking Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for "showing us the way."
Israel's opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot said Tuesday that a phase-out of US aid to the country, announced by President Donald Trump, showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must go.
"The fact that Israel's defence establishment is learning of a shift in our strategic relationship through the media, at the same time as the Israeli public, shows just how dangerous Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct is. He can no longer be trusted and must be replaced," Eisenkot said in a statement.
A senior Iranian official has said that there is no deadline for exchanging messages with the US through regional mediators, nor for reviewing responses, according to Reuters.
Millions of Americans will vote on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine whether President Donald Trump’s Republican Party retains control of Congress - or face a Democratic majority able to obstruct his agenda and investigate his administration. All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot.
Republicans hold a 53–47 Senate majority, meaning Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. Winning three would leave the chamber evenly divided, with Republican Vice President JD Vance retaining the tie-breaking vote.
The New Arab breaks down seven key battlegrounds and the candidates competing to shape Washington’s balance of power.
The contests include six Republican-held seats Democrats hope to flip and one crucial Democratic-held seat, Michigan, they must defend.
A Qatari Foreign Ministry delegation which visited Tehran on Monday night has returned to Doha, following meetings with Iranian officials which lasted three hours and were described by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari as “positive”.
Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press conference on Tuesday, Al-Ansari added that Doha was working in close and continuous coordination with its neighbours and international partners, exchanging ideas in order to resolve the Iran-US conflict.
He stressed however that any military escalation would add further complications to the negotiations, and highlighted the need for continued communication.
On Tuesday, there were reports that the US had launched “limited” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, amid strong speculation that it could launch a full-scale attack after the US midterm elections, together with Israel.
Ansari explained that Qatar was seeking to reach an interim agreement that would pave the way for confidence-building and for both sides to implement it on the ground.
The US response to Iran's demands was not convincing, Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in a post on X on Tuesday, adding that Washington "must fully and explicitly address Iran's seven conditions".
"Only in this case will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened," Rezaei said on X.
The two sides are trying to reach a deal to resume negotiations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
پاسخ آمریکا به حقوق و مطالبات ایران قانعکننده نبود و آنها باید کامل و صریح هفت شرط ایران را پاسخ داده و به آن عمل کنند؛ تنها در این صورت تنگه هرمز باز خواهد شد.— محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 3, 2026