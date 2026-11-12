Trump says no need for Iran deal as four tankers hit in Hormuz

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of developments in the Middle East.

You can catch up on the key events from earlier today by visiting our previous live page here.

Here are the updates on Thursday evening:

• Donald Trump said Thursday that the US doesn’t need a deal with Iran following reports that Vice President JD Vance could meet with Tehran’s security chief.

• Iran insisted that Washington must make a decision on the latest Iranian proposal, after Tehran rejected to transfer 60% of its enriched uranium to a third country.

• Iran says that four tankers have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.



• Israel has killed at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza, including at least six in a strike on Nasser hospital.



• The Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil infrastructure, including the vital East-West oil pipeline and the petroleum facility at the Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

• Israeli settlers injured five Palestinians after storming the West Bank village of Atara, north of Ramallah.