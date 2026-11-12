Trump says no need for Iran deal as four tankers hit in Hormuz

Iranian state media has reported that Sirik was "targeted by the enemy" in the last few minutes, citing official sources.
Sirik is located in Hormozgan province on the north side of the Strait of Hormuz.
No further details were provided.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of developments in the Middle East.
You can catch up on the key events from earlier today by visiting our previous live page here.
Here are the updates on Thursday evening:
• Donald Trump said Thursday that the US doesn’t need a deal with Iran following reports that Vice President JD Vance could meet with Tehran’s security chief.
• Iran insisted that Washington must make a decision on the latest Iranian proposal, after Tehran rejected to transfer 60% of its enriched uranium to a third country.
• Iran says that four tankers have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.
• Israel has killed at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza, including at least six in a strike on Nasser hospital.
• The Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil infrastructure, including the vital East-West oil pipeline and the petroleum facility at the Red Sea port city of Yanbu.
• Israeli settlers injured five Palestinians after storming the West Bank village of Atara, north of Ramallah.
Iranian state media has reported that Sirik was "targeted by the enemy" in the last few minutes, citing official sources.
Sirik is located in Hormozgan province on the north side of the Strait of Hormuz.
No further details were provided.
The head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for Gaza's healthcare infrastructure to be protected after an Israel bombed Nasser hospital on Thursday, killing at least six people.
"Since October 2023, WHO has documented 1056 attacks on healthcare in Gaza, resulting in 1010 deaths and 1725 injuries," Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on X.
"Our call remains unchanged: allow unhindered humanitarian access and let more medical and humanitarian supplies enter Gaza."
"Gaza’s health facilities are lifelines for its people. They must be protected. They must never be militarised or attacked."
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree says the Yemeni group has targeted Saudi Arabia's Sharurah Airport and Khamis Mushait airbase with missiles and drones.
He claimed earlier to have struck key Saudi energy infrastructure including the East-West oil pipeline.
Iran's armed forces said on Thursday that four tankers had caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, where the country has been targeting ships that transit without its authorisation.
Since the outbreak of the Middle East war in late February, Tehran has heavily restricted traffic through the strategic shipping channel, insisting vessels use routes it has approved.
The United States has in response imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and has helped tankers cross the strait, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil.
"Last night, two tankers - acting in violation of regulations and despite repeated warnings from the Revolutionary Guards Navy regarding the unauthorised and dangerous nature of the southern maritime route - were involved in an accident while traversing this prohibited path in the strait," the Guards said in a statement.
They did not specify the nature of the "accident" but said it left the two tankers immobilised after they were hit with a "violent explosion".
"These two supertankers were carrying a combined total of over four million barrels of oil, which are now ablaze -- a consequence of the blind trust placed in the aggressive American military," the statement said.
Later on Thursday, the Iranian army said two other tankers it deemed to be "in violation" east of the strait had caught fire after "hitting a naval mine", according to a statement released by state television.
Israeli settlers stormed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank and injured five people on Thursday, a rights group said, after the military dismantled illegal outposts.
The Israeli military, which has come under international criticism over settler violence, said it intervened and took down two outposts built by settlers without permission.
More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements across the West Bank, all of which are deemed illegal under international law, and some of which, known as outposts, are built without Israeli government approval.
"After Israeli military forces left the area, dozens of settlers, armed with clubs, tear gas and stones, stormed the village of Atara," the Israeli rights group Yesh Din said in a statement.
"Five residents were injured and hospitalised, one in serious condition with a brain hemorrhage," Yesh Din added.
Four military personnel were killed when a helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey for reasons that remain unclear, the defence ministry said on Thursday.
"Four of our heroic comrades-in-arms on board were martyred when our S-70 helicopter crashed in Malatya for reasons that have not yet been determined," the ministry said in a statement.