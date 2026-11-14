Welcome to our live blog of the latest developments in the Middle East.

Here are some of the most important updates from today:

- President Donald Trump has told senior advisers in recent days that he may hold off on attacking Iran if the US faces no new provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, according to three people familiar with the matter.

- Three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire around the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV reported, citing statements from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian Navy.

- The drone struck two Palestinians walking down a street in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, said Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where the casualties were taken.

- The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and the kingdom's southern region on Saturday.