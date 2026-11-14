Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday to remove what the Iran threat to Israel "once and for all."
Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations
Welcome to our live blog of the latest developments in the Middle East.
Here are some of the most important updates from today:
- President Donald Trump has told senior advisers in recent days that he may hold off on attacking Iran if the US faces no new provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, according to three people familiar with the matter.
- Three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire around the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV reported, citing statements from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian Navy.
- The drone struck two Palestinians walking down a street in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, said Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where the casualties were taken.
- The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and the kingdom's southern region on Saturday.
Iran and the United States should "immediately" allow fertiliser shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to ease the crisis in some of the most vulnerable countries, a senior UN official said Saturday.
Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, told the COP31 climate talks in the Turkish resort city of Antalya that the lack of fertilisers could push millions into poverty.
"They should continue their negotiations about the comprehensive deal - but that deal should not avoid an immediate, exceptional, limited, and time-bound solution for the fertilisers," he said.
"Basically what we need is five vessels a day with fertilisers," he added.
Before the conflict, a third of the world's fertilisers passed through the Strait of Hormuz, and since the blockades, their prices had risen by 30 percent, he said.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and the kingdom's southern region on Saturday.
Cross-border fighting involving the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, and the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, has intensified amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, opening another front in the conflict.
An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, hospital officials said.
The drone struck two Palestinians walking down a street in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, said Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where the casualties were taken.
The American field hospital said several other people were wounded but did not provide a number.
The European Union on Saturday demanded Israel grant urgent access for aid groups to Gaza to help the victims of devastating floods there.
"We urge Israel to allow immediate, unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance and early recovery support at scale, and to reopen all Gaza border crossings," it said in a statement.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-1 Predator drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's IRIB said.
The drone, described as a weapon "of the aggressor US army", was destroyed at 2.30 PM local time (11:00 GMT).
President Donald Trump has told senior advisers in recent days that he may hold off on attacking Iran if the US faces no new provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Trump has alternated between threats of escalating the war with new strikes and winding down hostilities, and current and former officials say he does not appear to have made up his mind about how to resolve the unpopular war, which he launched in February with Israel.
But after meetings with his national security advisers and a series of intelligence briefings, Trump said he was considering holding off on strikes, the people said, who, like others interviewed for this story, spoke on condition of anonymity.
He has also indicated sympathy for allies in the region who have asked him not to return to a full-fledged war.
"I could end it immediately, but at the request of the nations that I am looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer way, a bit more civilly," Trump told sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith on Thursday.
Another oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz.
“Fire and explosions are the fate of tankers involved in illegal activities that have turned off their tracking systems and are operating in restricted areas,” the navy said, as quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency.
Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire on Saturday morning after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.
Israeli forces shelled he town of Haddatha in southern Lebanon, according to the country’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).
US President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia's war on Ukraine, a senior US official said Friday.
"I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on a call ahead of Thursday's meeting in Shenzhen.
But Washington has a "whole other track" of negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, the official added. "China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn't seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there."
Iran's navy and Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that fires had broken out on a total of three oil tankers that struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has restricted navigation.
Tehran has insisted that vessels obtain its authorisation to cross the strait since war erupted with the United States in February, and has attacked ships that do not comply.
"A short while ago, two oil tankers that had switched off their radar and positioning systems and were secretly attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route exploded and caught fire after striking a naval mine," the Guards' navy said in a statement on the incident in the south of the waterway, carried by the Iranian state broadcaster early on Saturday.
A separate statement from Iran's conventional navy said another tanker "navigating through the unsafe and prohibited zone east of the Strait of Hormuz with its tracking and identification systems switched off, caught fire and was forced to stop after striking a naval mine".