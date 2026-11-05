The US military is preparing for a possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran, according to American officials, as President Donald Trump acknowledges that the war helped drive his Republican Party’s sweeping midterm losses and Tehran warns of a broader response to renewed attacks.

American officials told Axios on Wednesday that the military was completing preparations, including sending additional military assets to the region. But Trump’s next move nevertheless remains uncertain, with Qatari mediators seeking support from Washington and Tehran for a draft agreement that could avert renewed fighting and pave the way for direct talks in the coming days.

The deliberations come after Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday’s elections, amid US voter frustration over the war and the rising cost of living.

Vice President JD Vance blamed the conflict for the Republican defeat on Wednesday, writing on X: "The reason we lost is the war."

Trump said Vance’s assessment was "largely true", acknowledging that the conflict had pushed up petrol prices, but defended his decision to launch the war. "If I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again," he told reporters, arguing that military action was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Behind the scenes, Vance has urged Trump to reach an agreement rather than return to full-scale fighting, according to Axios.

The military preparations are unfolding alongside continued diplomatic efforts. Qatar said on Tuesday that both sides were reviewing its proposals for an interim agreement, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government was still seeking to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

The incoming Democratic majorities could also increase pressure on Trump to end the conflict. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that the war "must end", pointing to Congress’s control over government funding as one way to constrain military action undertaken without public consent.

Democrats take control of both chambers in January, although their electoral victory does not itself prevent Trump from ordering further strikes.

Iran warns of wider retaliation

Iranian leaders portrayed the Republican defeat as evidence of the war’s political cost to Washington, while warning that neither a change in Congressional control nor concessions to the US would end the confrontation.

In a written message marking the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Wednesday that renewed US attacks would draw a response of "much wider dimensions".

Khamenei described Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz and its attacks on US military bases in the region as responses to "American aggression". He said those expecting US hostility to diminish through partisan changes in Washington, or through Iranian concessions, were "seriously mistaken".

His message combined a warning against renewed military action with a rejection of compromise under pressure, arguing that concessions would encourage further US demands and also future wars.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, meanwhile claimed that Tehran had inflicted a military and political defeat on Trump.

"The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz – and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington," he wrote on X on Wednesday. "Meanwhile, Americans got stuck with the bill for his war."

"Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price — from the battlefield to their own doorstep," Rezaei added.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is a leading figure in negotiations with Washington, also presented the election result as a rejection of the conflict. "Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," he wrote on X.

Responding separately to Vance’s criticism of the war, Ghalibaf challenged him to persuade Trump to end it rather than prepare another phase of fighting, writing: "Why not say this to your boss?"