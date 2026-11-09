Trump plays down return to Iran war, Chinese diplomats in Tehran

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The New Arab Staff
09 November, 2026
Last Update
09 November, 2026 10:23 AM

Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

  • US President Donald Trump noted he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at next week’s APEC summit, where he plans to discuss "denuclearisation" and the Iran war
     
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened to "rain down hell" if the US and Israel resume attacks, urgeing Washington to accept Tehran’s two-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
     
  • The war in Yemen continues between the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognised Saudi-backed Yemeni government 
     
  • Israeli attacks continue on Gaza, south Lebanon, and southern Syria despite any alleged ceasefire agreements


And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Erdogan says he conveyed concerns on attack on Iran to Trump
10:21 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Turkey does not want to see a new wave of attacks against Iran, President Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that he conveyed his concerns to US President Donald Trump in a recent phone call.

"We emphasise at every opportunity that it is possible to resolve these issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Unfortunately, we see a negative shift once again. We are doing our utmost to prevent this," Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Azerbaijan, according to a transcript shared by his office on Monday.

COP31: From Gaza to Lebanon and Iran, the environmental cost
9:44 AM
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A black rain fell on Tehran in early March 2026 when Israeli and US strikes on Iranian oil depots released clouds of soot over the city's 10 million residents, days after they had killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei on 28 February. 

Around the same time in southern Lebanon, Human Rights Watch said Israel unlawfully used white phosphorus, an incendiary weapon that ignites when exposed to oxygen, to set forests and farmland alight. Israeli forces also bulldozed and bombed solar infrastructure, forcing residents to fall back on polluting diesel generators.

In Gaza, Israel reduced neighbourhoods and infrastructure to tens of millions of tonnes of rubble. 

The United States is involved in all of these conflicts. It directly fought against Iran and, as the world's biggest arms exporter, supplied Israel with 68% of its arms imports between 2021 and 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI): weapons that were used in Iran, Gaza and Lebanon

The environmental toll of these wars is rarely accounted for.

Read more below:

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Iran defends two-day proposal after US rejects conditions
9:11 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran defended a proposal on Monday to restart peace talks in as few as two days as the most reasonable offer on the table, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called some of Iran's conditions "outrageous and ridiculous".

"Is it unreasonable that Iran demands that US illegal sanctions and its naval blockade must be lifted before negotiations start and that the war should end on all fronts?" Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told a weekly press conference in response to Rubio's remarks.

Iran has made the offer to shorten the time to restart talks from an earlier seven-day proposal, which calls for Washington to first meet conditions including halting hostilities, lifting a blockade and waiving sanctions.

Baghaei also said US pressure on Iraq to close most of its borders with Iran should not affect bilateral ties with Baghdad, after Iraq's foreign minister said Washington was pushing for such a move. Baghaei dismissed a US military task force aimed at restricting Iran's land trade as a diversion following President Donald Trump's Republicans' losses in midterm elections.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. [Getty]
Death toll from Saudi attack in Yemen rises to 44
8:45 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The death toll from Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province climbed to 44, including more than 20 children, the Houthis said on their television channel Monday.

A 2022 truce that had paused fighting in Yemen's long-running conflict fell apart in July, restarting fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government.

Saudi Arabia has since traded blows with the Houthis, who have struck Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military sites.

"The toll from the Saudi enemy's massacre in the Alshariyah area of Bani Hushaysh, east of Sanaa, has risen to 84 casualties: 44 martyrs and 40 wounded," the Houthis' ministry of health said, according to the group's Almasirah TV channel.

It said 21 children and 10 women were among those killed.

"Rescue teams are still searching for the missing," it added.

Saudi authorities briefly warn of 'aerial threat' in Riyadh
8:27 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Saudi authorities briefly warned residents of the capital Riyadh of an aerial threat on Monday, a day after an attack on its business district.

"Warning. The area is under a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm, stay indoors or in a safe place away from windows and doors, and follow the instructions of Civil Defense," the message said, before lifting the warning minutes later.

Saudi Arabia has faced near-daily strikes since October, when the Houthis intensified their campaign against the kingdom after ousting Riyadh-backed government forces from their positions on the Red Sea coast.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed attacks on Riyadh's business district, where witnesses said a skyscraper belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco was damaged.

Saudi authorities said the building had been "subjected to an attempted attack".

No vital infrastructure damaged in US attack on Qeshm island
7:57 AM
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No vital infrastructure or services were impacted by a US attack on Iran's Qeshm island last night, a provincial official told the semi-official Fars news agency on Monday, adding that the targeted sites were away from residential and commercial areas.

Iranian state media reported explosions late on Sunday in Qeshm near the Strait of Hormuz.

UAE's Gargash warns of prolonged regional uncertainty
7:25 AM
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Senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash warned on Monday that the region could face a prolonged period of uncertainty, saying a comprehensive political settlement between the United States and Iran to end the more than eight-month war appeared to be difficult.

"We should ... prepare for a long period of uncertainty in which neither a decisive resolution nor stable regional order can be taken for granted ," Gargash said in an address to a geopolitical conference in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates capital.

Gargash also said the consequences of the US war with Iran "may persist for a long time", requiring the UAE to invest in its "defensive capabilities, the maintenance of credible deterrence, and stronger international security partners"

The UAE opposed the US war with Iran from the outset, claimed Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president.

China eager to promote new progress in Iran-China relations
7:13 AM
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Chinese special envoy to the Middle East Zhai Jun met with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and said China is willing to promote new progress in bilateral relations and that the prolonged and spreading conflict in the region cannot be resolved by force.

Zhai met Kani in Iran, according to a readout from the country's foreign ministry on Monday. Zhai is visiting Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia this month.

Trump claims Iran war 'highly unlikely' to resume
7:02 AM
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US President Donald Trump cast doubt on renewed fighting with Iran, telling CNN it was "highly unlikely," ahead of a meeting with mediator Qatar's prime minister on Monday.

Trump has threatened to resume strikes in recent weeks, with US media reports suggesting that hostilities could restart after last Tuesday's midterm elections.

The president told CNN in an interview on Sunday that renewed fighting was "highly unlikely," but warned that his decision "depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement."

"I would if necessary, but we hit them really hard. I hit them so hard. You don't know how hard I hit them," he said.

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