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Here are the key updates on Thursday afternoon:

• Saudi authorities have confirmed that a Houthi missile attack damaged a tower in Riyadh's financial district - the tallest in the capital - earlier today. Saudi civil defence reported intercepting more projectiles this afternoon. The attack occurred ahead of US CENTCOM chief Brad Cooper's meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the capital.

• Leaders of China, Russia and the US discussed the wars in Iran and Ukraine in their first-ever trilateral meeting, which finished in the Chinese city of Shenzhen earlier today.



• The US president said he will "see what happens [with Iran] after 1 January", without explaining the significance of the date.



• Iran said five more tankers were set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mines near Oman's southern shipping corridor.



• Fighting continues across Yemen, with intense clashes reported around Taiz. Houthi media reported fresh Saudi-led airstrikes in the capital, Sanaa.



• Israel said it ended its first ground operation in Gaza in over a year.