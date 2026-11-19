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Here are the key updates on Thursday afternoon:
• Saudi authorities have confirmed that a Houthi missile attack damaged a tower in Riyadh's financial district - the tallest in the capital - earlier today. Saudi civil defence reported intercepting more projectiles this afternoon. The attack occurred ahead of US CENTCOM chief Brad Cooper's meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the capital.
• Leaders of China, Russia and the US discussed the wars in Iran and Ukraine in their first-ever trilateral meeting, which finished in the Chinese city of Shenzhen earlier today.
• The US president said he will "see what happens [with Iran] after 1 January", without explaining the significance of the date.
• Iran said five more tankers were set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mines near Oman's southern shipping corridor.
• Fighting continues across Yemen, with intense clashes reported around Taiz. Houthi media reported fresh Saudi-led airstrikes in the capital, Sanaa.
• Israel said it ended its first ground operation in Gaza in over a year.
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The United Arab Emirates on Thursday condemned Mogadishu's move to expel the Gulf country's ambassador over accusations of interfering in Somalia's internal affairs.
The UAE "expresses its strong condemnation of the unjustified escalatory and hostile approach adopted by the Somali government toward the UAE, as it entails irresponsible stances that harm bilateral relations and undermine the foundations of cooperation between the two countries," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on X that US accusations that Tehran was developing chemical and biological weapons were intended to create fear and justify military action.
"The question is: has the world learned anything from the disastrous lessons of 2003, or are we about to let them deceive the public on a grand scale all over again?" Baghaei said.
Syrian authorities on Thursday said they had arrested a former brigadier general accused of involvement in a 2014 ambush that killed 175 Islamist rebel fighters near Damascus.
The internal security forces said in a statement that they had arrested "the criminal Rawad Ali Zaidan, a brigadier general in the military staff of the former regime and former chief of staff of the 30th Division, who planned and ordered the Al-Otaiba ambush massacre".
In a post on X, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said: "No one can forget that painful moment, nor the souls of the martyrs who lost their lives."
"Today, years after that massacre, the planner and mastermind behind that terrorist operation, the criminal Brigadier General Rawad Zaidan, is now in the custody of our security agencies," he added.
The 175 fighters, including Saudis, Qataris and Chechens, were killed in a Syrian army ambush near Damascus in February 2014, Syrian state news agency SANA said at the time.
The attack took place in Eastern Ghouta, a key rebel stronghold during Syria's civil war, which was targeted with a chemical attack in August 2013 that killed hundreds of people.
A Turkish court on Thursday barred imprisoned Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from standing in the country's 2028 presidential election by ruling that his educational diploma was invalid, media reports said.
Imamoglu, seen as one of the few opposition figures capable of beating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the ballot box, was arrested and imprisoned in March 2025 on corruption charges that his party describes as politically motivated.
US Senate Republicans on Thursday rejected legislation directing President Donald Trump to end the war in Iran or obtain Congress' approval to continue it, backing the president weeks after sweeping defeats in midterm elections largely tied to Americans' frustration with the conflict.
The Senate voted 51 to 48, largely along party lines, to defeat a war powers resolution that had previously passed the House of Representatives.
The Israeli military said it struck a previous Hezbollah missile production and storage site in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, marking the second attack in the region this week.
"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force conducted a strike, guided by precise intelligence, in the Janta area in the Beqaa region of Lebanon, targeting a site that was previously used by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation for missile production and the storage of weapons," the military said in a statement.
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that "enemy aircraft launched five airstrikes" in eastern Lebanon.
Donald Trump said Thursday that he's "not rushing into any decision" to attack Iran.
"We will see what happens after the beginning of the year," Trump told Axios from Air Force One on his way back to the US from China.
His comments come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lobbies the White House for another round of large-scale bombing.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres hailed the "crucial" role of the International Criminal Court as it faces criticism from Washington, Moscow and Beijing, his spokesman said Thursday.
"The Secretary-General believes that the International Criminal Court is one of the crucial bodies for international justice in the world," Stephane Dujarric said.
"We want its work to be supported by member states. The pillar of the rule of law is one of the founding pillars of the stability of the world, and it must be reinforced and not weakened."
Qatar, Kuwait, and the Gulf Cooperation Council have condemned today's Houthi missile attack on Riyadh, which struck the tallest building in the capital.
Qatar's foreign ministry called the attack "a disgraceful act of aggression, an unacceptable disregard for civilian lives, a blatant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty" in a statement.
The war against Iran has cost the US military more than $48 billion since the United States and Israel launched the conflict in late February, a Pentagon official said Thursday.
That figure is an increase of roughly 26% from the one previously provided by the Congressional Budget Office, which put the cost of the war at $38 billion as of August 1.
"As of 13 November, it was $48.3 billion," Arthur Miller, the Pentagon's deputy comptroller, told lawmakers.
"That number includes munitions, equipment replacement costs, and operational costs," Miller said during a hearing on his nomination as assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management.
The figure does not include damage to US bases in the Middle East, some of which have been hit hard by Iranian drone and missile attacks, nor does it take into account the harm to the global economy.
The United States, Britain, France and Germany on Thursday called on Iran to let inspectors return to its nuclear sites bombed by the US and Israel last year, accusing Tehran of "stonewalling".
Iran has not granted the International Atomic Energy Agency access to the facilities since the military strikes against them in June 2025. The attacks are thought to have badly damaged the sites, but what happened to Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains unclear.
"It should be of concern to all Members of this Board that for a year and a half, the Agency has lost continuity of knowledge regarding Iran's previously verified stockpile of high-enriched uranium," the four Western powers said in a joint statement to the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors.
The board is holding a quarterly meeting this week. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi informed it that the only inspections in the last quarter were at the undamaged Bushehr nuclear power plant.
Saudi authorities on Thursday confirmed a Houthi attack damaged a tower in Riyadh's financial district, hours after an explosion rocked the capital and witnesses reported damage to the city's tallest building.
In a statement on X, the civil defence agency said the attack caused "material damage but no casualties". It did not identify the building, but released a photograph appearing to show the tower housing the Public Investment Fund.
#الدفاع_المدني: تعرض أحد أبراج المركز المالي بمدينة الرياض لهجوم إرهابي من قبل الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية نتج عنه أضرار مادية ولا إصابات - ولله الحمد. https://t.co/FBEqwOKTRT— الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) November 19, 2026
Weary Palestinians returned to check their belongings and assess the damage in central Gaza on Thursday, after the Israeli military said it had completed a ground operation it began the day before.
The military had launched the incursion near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, saying it aimed to "dismantle a terror tunnel" that posed a threat to troops.
AFP footage from northeast of Nuseirat camp showed deep track marks in the ground and earthen barriers erected across the Salah al-Din road - the war-shattered territory's main thoroughfare.
"Today we returned after the army had withdrawn to retrieve some of our belongings, so that we might be able to sleep and live until the situation calms down," Nuseirat resident Umm Mohammed Badawi told AFP.
"We simply want peace," she said.
Nearby, buildings stood as concrete shells, mounds of rubble or twisted metal frames. A boy wheeled a bicycle piled high with blankets past rows of tents.
An Israeli court has extended Gaza doctor Hussam Abu Safiya's detention by six months, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said Thursday.
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital has been held for almost two years without charge or trial under Israel's 'unlawful combatants' law.
The PPS said the decision to extend his detention is "an escalation in the targeting of his life", accusing Israeli authorities of subjecting him to torture and holding him in harsh conditions.
"This is part of a systematic policy targeting Palestinian doctors and medical staff."
The society said Israel is holding more than 15 doctors from Gaza and the West Bank, along with dozens of other health workers, under the unlawful combatants law.
Almost 1,500 people from Gaza were being held as 'unlawful combatants' as of early October.