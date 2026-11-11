Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump had a heated phone conversation about Iran over the weekend, the Israeli newspaperYedioth Ahronoth reported, amid an apparent dispute between Israel and the US about whether to relaunch the war.

The US president has talked down the possibility of renewed war after his Republican Party's disastrous loss in last week's midterm elections.

But Netanyahu has remained insistent that the US and Israel should mount a new offensive against Iran, putting him at odds with the Trump administration, whose officials have admitted the role the war played in their recent electoral defeat.

The Israeli prime minister, who is at risk of losing power after losing his parliamentary majority in last month's general election, has been reportedly pushing Trump to launch the war.

Sources familiar with the matter told Yedioth Ahronoth that the weekend's conversation between the two leaders was particularly difficult, with one describing it as "a shouting match from hell".

Netanyahu's office disputed the account, calling the claims "fake news, complete nonsense". An anonymous Israeli official confirmed the call had occurred but said it was "very not a difficult conversation".

Trump has adopted a more conciliatory tone regarding Iran since the midterms, which saw the Republicans lose control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and voters elect a new wave of progressive, pro-Palestine Democratic lawmakers.

Senior administration figures, including Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, have admitted that the war, as well as US support for Israel, played major roles in the damaging electoral loss.

The US president has since ended previous threats to restart the war and instead declared that further military action would likely not be necessary.

"Iran, militarily, is effectively over," Trump said on Monday after discussing ongoing peace efforts with Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He also spoke of "positive momentum" towards ending the eight-month war.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's tone has remained unchanged since last month's general election, which has put his chief rival Gadi Eisenkot in pole position to form the next government and oust him from power.

At the swearing-in of the new Knesset on Tuesday, the embattled prime minister spoke again of the need to depose Iran's leadership.

"Iran is working to renew the nuclear threat. The only way to permanently remove this existential threat is by toppling the ayatollah regime," he said.