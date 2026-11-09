Trump to meet Qatar PM; no imminent deal to end Iran war

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Here are the updates so far:

US President Donald Trump will meet the prime minister of key mediator Qatar on Monday as efforts to end the Iran war ramp up following last week's midterm elections, though senior US and Gulf officials cast doubt on the chances of an imminent deal.

Iran has no plans to negotiate with the United States unless Washington takes practical steps to meet Tehran's seven conditions, which Iran set out in a June interim agreement with the United States, a senior security official told Iranian state media.

Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, essential for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, was attacked on Monday but operations were unaffected, official media said, as the kingdom and Yemen's Houthis trade strikes.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday it destroyed a factory used by the group to make ballistic missile components and a chemical plant used for producing ballistic missile fuel, without specifying the locations of the targets.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...