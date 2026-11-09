Trump to meet Qatar PM; no imminent deal to end Iran war

France on Monday said Iran's Revolutionary Guards were behind "unprecedented" cyberattacks on supermarket fridges in the country last month, vowing sanctions on a European level against Tehran.
Swathes of French supermarkets were hit in the 11 and 12 October cyberattacks, which raised refrigerator temperatures and, in some cases, forced them to throw away entire inventories of perishable food.
"I can confirm that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said of the cyberattacks.
"This attack is unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression," he said on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris.