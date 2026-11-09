US military assistance to Israel will not end this year, despite US President Donald Trump's earlier announcement, but will instead be halved and gradually phased out over five years, according to a report published by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Monday.

Meanwhile, Washington is expected to increase funding for the development of air defence systems from $500 million to an as-yet undisclosed figure.

Trump unexpectedly announced earlier this month that he had reached an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end US security assistance to Israel by the end of the year.

The announcement reportedly shocked Israeli delegations negotiating the military aid package with Washington.

An unnamed Israeli official told the newspaper that Trump had made the announcement for domestic political reasons, without fully understanding the details of the negotiations.

The official suggested the announcement was intended to boost Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan ahead of the midterm elections. Rogers ultimately lost to Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

According to the report, Washington and Tel Aviv are drafting a new security memorandum of understanding, aiming to reach an agreement before the end of this year and before the new US Congress takes office in January.

Under the proposed arrangement, US military assistance to Israel would be cut by half. Instead of receiving $3.3 billion annually through the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme over ten years, Israel would receive the same annual amount for just five years, after which the assistance would end completely.

This would slash the total aid package from $33 billion to $16.5 billion, with the new arrangement expected to take effect after 2028, when the current agreement expires.

Structure of US military assistance

The report noted that $3.3 billion of the $3.8 billion Israel receives annually from Washington is allocated through the Foreign Military Financing programme, which funds purchases of US-manufactured weapons, military equipment, fighter jets, helicopters and ammunition.

Israel was previously permitted to convert part of this funding into shekels to purchase equipment from domestic suppliers.

The remaining $500 million is allocated annually to missile defence cooperation, including research, development and joint production of systems designed to intercept missiles and rockets. These include the Iron Dome, David's Sling and Arrow missile defence systems.

Negotiations between Washington and Tel Aviv are moving towards increasing this funding, as both sides seek to address growing missile and drone threats.

An unnamed Israeli official quoted by the newspaper said some members of Congress oppose reductions in military assistance to Israel because of the potential impact on US defence manufacturers operating in their states.

The report said the new memorandum of understanding, which would halve military assistance before ending it entirely after five years, is expected to be submitted to the current Congress for approval before December.

The proposal is expected to secure approval, but Israeli officials fear the incoming Congress could subsequently create obstacles to military assistance through 2028, whether under the existing agreement or the new arrangement.

The report also suggested that the composition of Israel's next government could prove decisive, with new political figures potentially making it easier to secure congressional support.

However, Democratic Party figures have warned that Israel could lose access to US military assistance altogether if Netanyahu remains prime minister, according to the report.