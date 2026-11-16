The US Labour Department proposed new limits on a green card program that lets skilled foreign workers gain permanent residency in the United States, marking the Trump administration's latest effort to restrict legal immigration.

The Permanent Labour Certification program, or PERM, is used by large American technology companies and outsourcing firms to obtain employment-based green cards for foreign employees, allowing them to transition from temporary work status to permanent US residency.

Before employing a foreigner, companies must prove there are not enough qualified and available ⁠US workers for a given job opportunity, and that hiring someone from abroad will not affect the pay and working conditions of ​similarly employed Americans.

The proposed overhaul would require employers to go further to prove that a foreign hire would not hurt US workers. It would expand the requirement to occupations formerly exempted because they were deemed in short supply, including professional nurses and scientists of "exceptional ability."

The move represents President Donald Trump's latest attempt to restrict the program, part of his administration's broader effort to reduce the number of foreign-born people in the US and narrow their pathway to residence and citizenship.

In October, the US government blocked major technology companies from using PERM, including software maker Adobe, major IT outsourcers and Microsoft, the largest filer of permanent labour applications through the program, according to Labour Department data.

The overhaul proposed by the Labour Department on Monday would require employers to modernise their recruitment methods to ensure they are reaching the "broadest pool of high-quality US workers," such as through electronic job advertisements instead of printed ones.

It would also block US employers from seeking PERM certification for foreign workers within two years of laying off US workers in similar roles.

The proposal, which will be published in the federal registry on Tuesday, is subject to 60 days of public comment before it can take effect.