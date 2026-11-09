Donald Trump has named Israel as one of the factors that led to the Republicans' historic defeat in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats rout his party and take control of both chambers of Congress.

In a wide-ranging interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, the US president for the first time acknowledged the tanking support for Israel among American voters, as well as the impact of the Iran war on his administration's popularity.

There's a "great dislike" for Israel, Trump said when asked to explain how the Republicans lost control of Congress in last week's vote.

Tuesday's midterm elections saw the incumbent Republican Party lose its majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate amid rising disapproval of his administration on everything from immigration to foreign policy.

Democrats took a 254-162 majority in the House and flipped seven seats in the Senate, including in deep red states such as Texas, Kansas, and Mississippi that have been held by Republicans for decades.

Among the winning Democrats was a new wave of pro-Palestinian candidates that will add to an increasingly vocal minority in Congress pushing for major changes in the US-Israel relationship.

Supporters of James Talarico celebrate after he became the first Democratic senate candidate to win in Texas since the 1980s [Getty]

The disastrous result has prompted recriminations among Trump's inner circle, with key figures in the administration blaming the loss on the war and its support for Israel.

The day after the vote, Vice President JD Vance listed both among the top reasons why voters abandoned the Republicans.

Support for Israel has dramatically decreased among Democratic, Republican, and independent voters since October 2023, when the far-right Netanyahu government launched its genocidal assault on Gaza.

The US-Israel relationship was a major issue on campaign trails across the country. Many Democratic candidates issued sharp criticisms of Israel's actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The war on Iran, US military aid to Israel, and the influence of pro-Israeli lobbyists on American politics were also issues for many voters.

The degree to which Israel has become a political liability in the US was in evidence on the day of the vote, when, in a last-minute announcement, Trump said he would stop all military aid by the end of the year.

Majority of US Jews back Israel sanctions

Support for Israel among American Jews is also on the decline, according to a new survey, which found majority support for imposing sanctions on the Jewish state and curbing US military aid over its treatment of the Palestinians.

The poll, published by liberal Zionist group J Street following last week's vote, found that three-quarters of US Jews back sanctions on violent settlers and government ministers who support them. Almost 60% said they were in favour of sanctioning companies and individuals involved in the financing and building of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

J Street surveyed 800 secular Jews and religious voters from a variety of denominations.

Strong majorities said that Israel is a major contributor to rising antisemitism in the US, with 80% of respondents agreeing that its actions in Gaza fuel anti-Jewish hatred. Two-thirds said that AIPAC's funding of pro-Israel politicians drives antisemitism.