The US response to Iran's demands was not convincing, Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in a post on X on Tuesday, adding that Washington "must fully and explicitly address Iran's seven conditions".
"Only in this case will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened," Rezaei said on X.
The two sides are trying to reach a deal to resume negotiations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
پاسخ آمریکا به حقوق و مطالبات ایران قانعکننده نبود و آنها باید کامل و صریح هفت شرط ایران را پاسخ داده و به آن عمل کنند؛ تنها در این صورت تنگه هرمز باز خواهد شد.— محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 3, 2026