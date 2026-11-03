Trump faces electoral test for midterms amid reports of possible US-Iran deal

A US strikes hit Iran's Qeshm Island as Americans head to the polls in midterm elections, sources say a proposal may be announced soon.
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The New Arab Staff
03 November, 2026
Last Update
03 November, 2026 16:02 PM

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  • Sources have told The New Arab that both the US and Iran made compromises that allowed a proposal to move ahead, with a possible joint announcement soon

  • Americans head to the polls in US midterm elections, with the results posing a major test for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

  • The US has carried out reported limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to US media.

  • Iranian state news agency IRNA reported five explosions in quick succession on Qeshm Island, with residents reportedly seeing two aircraft overhead.

  • Unnamed US officials told several media outlets the strikes were defensive in nature and were not intended to signal a return to major combat operations.

  • Trump says a deal with Iran could happen, claiming Tehran wants a settlement as soon as possible.

Iranian security chief: US response 'unconvincing'
2:57 PM
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The US response to Iran's demands was not convincing, Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in a post on X on Tuesday, adding that Washington "must fully and explicitly address Iran's seven conditions".

"Only in this case will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened," Rezaei said on X.

The two sides are trying to reach a deal to resume negotiations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
 

Trump cites immigration, Iran, tariffs in election day pitch
2:50 PM
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US President Donald Trump defended his record Tuesday in a final TV phone-in pitch to voters on the morning of midterm elections, saying he had rebuilt the country through his immigration crackdown, war on Iran and tariff policy.

"We have to keep America great. We're great now. We were terrible two years ago," Trump told the "Fox & Friends" show as Americans voted in elections that could see his Republican Party lose control of Congress.

Polls predict Democrats will win the House of Representatives and have a shot at the Senate, and Trump, whose own ratings have plunged, targeted his last-minute message at his right-wing base.

"We were a laughing stock all over the world," he said. "The leaders of other countries didn't even take us seriously. They thought we were fools, and we're hot now. We're the hottest country in the world. We're respected by everybody.

"We're going to keep it that way and get better."

President Donald Trump ad on a billboard in Ohio on 3 Nov 2027. [Getty]
Stocks up, oil falls after Trump says will end Israel funds
2:31 PM
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Stocks in Europe and the US reversed course to trade higher on Tuesday as oil prices dropped after US President Donald Trump said Washington would stop $4 ​billion in funding to Israel after the end of this year.

Speaking to Fox News' Fox and ‌Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needed the funding. He had made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the aid, he said.

The comments sent oil prices lower and helped stocks reverse their losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.13% to 650.3 points, while futures tracking the benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.14%.

House races playing out deep in Trump country
2:22 PM
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Republicans are mostly on defense in the battle for control of the US House.

Most of the top battlegrounds are districts current US president Donald Trump won in 2024, sometimes by a lot.

Republicans and allied groups pulled spending from several House races in October, shifting, for example, away from GOP incumbents in Iowa and New Jersey.

At Trump’s urging, Republicans in states including Texas and Florida tried to give themselves a boost with early redistricting, but that may turn out to be a flop.

Democrats are defending a handful of seats in Trump country as well, and there are pockets of potential GOP upside around the country.

Two Ryanair flights in Rome searched following bomb threats
1:52 PM
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According to the BBC, two Ryanair flights, one from Lisbon and the other from Dublin, were searched for bombs in Rome following a threat.

Earlier, three other planes in Europe had to conduct emergency landings following emailed bomb threats.

It is yet unclear if there are any links.

Trump says US will stop paying Israel after year-end
1:35 PM
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Washington would no longer be providing funding to Israel after the end of this year.

"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping," Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends. "We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it."

Saudi Arabia posts Q3 budget deficit of around $22.3 billion
1:32 PM
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Saudi Arabia posted a third-quarter budget deficit of 84 billion riyals ($22.38 billion), state television showed on Tuesday citing the ministry of finance.

Here are some details:

• Revenue for the quarter was 259 billion riyals (around $68.7 billion)

• Oil revenue fell 23% to 116.5 billion riyals in the third quarter (around $40 billion)

• Non-oil revenue increased 8% to 412.5 billion riyals (around $109.5 billion) in the first nine months of 2026

In September, the finance ministry, in a pre-budget statement, forecast a fiscal deficit equivalent to 191 billion riyals (around $50.7 billion) or 3.6% of gross domestic product in 2027

The Iran war has disrupted energy shipments from the Gulf, while in recent weeks Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have fired salvos of missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia

Syria says foiled Hezbollah-linked plot to bomb oil refinery
12:58 PM
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Syrian authorities said on Tuesday they had prevented a sabotage attempt against an important refinery by figures linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

The announcement comes after a series of unclaimed attacks against oil and gas pipelines across several regions in the country.

The Iran-backed group has denied similar allegations from Damascus in the past.

Domestic intelligence and security forces "foiled a terrorist plot by a cell affiliated with the Hezbollah militia that was targeting the Homs refinery", the security forces said in a statement.

They said they had arrested two members of the cell and seized explosives intended for use in the attack.

The Homs refinery, in central Syria, is the only operational one in a country devastated by more than a decade of civil war that ended in late 2024.

Another refinery, on the coast at Banias, is undergoing maintenance.

Midterm results will chart course of Trump's final two years
12:25 PM
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US President Donald Trump is staring down twin threats from Capitol Hill for his last two years as president if his party loses at least one chamber in Tuesday’s midterms: investigations and impeachment.

Democratic lawmakers are eager to exercise oversight, with senior officials long telegraphing how they would go after an administration they believe has escaped accountability for policies, personal profits and abuses of power.

The majority party controls gavels on powerful House committees, which come with larger staff budgets and more expansive resources, including subpoena powers.

Less certain are prospects for impeaching Trump, although House Democratic leaders will almost certainly come under pressure from their left flank to do so. Rather than Trump, who was impeached twice during his first term but acquitted by the Senate both times, Democrats may instead try to impeach Cabinet officials.

If Republicans lose the Senate, Trump’s ability to push his judicial and executive branch nominees through to confirmation will also be severely weakened.

Iran has right to self-defence after island strikes
12:12 PM
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Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that Tehran reserved the right to self-defence following US attacks on Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran retains the right to legitimate self-defence until the military aggression has been completely and permanently brought to an end," Gharibabadi said according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

US voters are frustrated by inflation, ready to penalise GOP
12:00 PM
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Over the past two elections, voters turned out against Democrats because of high inflation.

But US president Donald Trump’s promise to bring down prices has failed. Inflation is running at 3.7% annually, up from 3% when the president’s second term started.

Trump's tariffs pushed up inflation last year, and his decision to start a war jointly with Israel against Iran has caused higher oil, gasoline and diesel prices.

As a result, consumer sentiment is lower than it has been during recent recessions. And the unemployment rate is still a healthy 4.2%.

The voter anger over inflation makes it harder for Republicans who campaigned on low prices to defend their House and Senate majorities.

Polls open on US east coast in pivotal midterm elections
11:49 AM
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Polls opened on the US east coast on Tuesday in midterm elections that could upend Donald Trump's presidency, with Democrats looking to seize control of Congress and significantly curb his executive powers.

Multiple polls predict Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives and have a shot at seizing the Senate on the back of voter resentment at a deeply unpopular president, soaring energy costs and the dragging US-Israeli war with Iran.

Yemen's Houthis announce 17 killed in two days
11:28 AM
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The Houthis said on Tuesday that Saudi strikes had killed 17 civilians over two days this week.

The Houthi health ministry said in a statement that most of the people killed were children, "which shows that Saudi aircraft are targeting homes, residential neighbourhoods and markets".

UN says over 1,600 people killed and over 300,000 displaced in Yemen. [Getty]
On eve of US midterms, Islamophobic attacks ads stoke fear
11:26 AM
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A jihadist, a national security threat, a Hamas funder, a terrorist sympathiser, and a socialist who will destroy the private sector...

These are some of the accusations against Michigan candidate Abdul El-Sayed by his Republican opponent Mike Rogers through attack ads days ahead of the 3 November midterm elections in the United States.

Though there is no evidence that the Democratic candidate holds these positions, these are nonetheless potent allegations that could embolden his foes and stoke fear in the Muslim community, a group that have only recently seen significant civic engagement.

"I've never seen attacks like this on any other candidate like Abdul El-Sayed, and it is for sure because of his background—because he's an Arab and a Muslim," Mohammed Mawla, a Dearborn Heights school board member, told The New Arab.

Read more below:

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On eve of midterms, Islamophobic ads stoke fear in Michigan

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Iran sets conditions for an agreement with US
11:03 AM
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The Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdullah, reviewed his country's road map to reach an agreement with the United States and achieve sustainable security, specifying the basic conditions that Tehran adheres to.

Abdullah said, according to Tasnim, that the first and essential step is to end the war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon and Gaza, stressing that conducting negotiations in conjunction with directing threats is tantamount to dictating conditions.

He called for the complete and comprehensive lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran, and the immediate release of its frozen funds, stressing the necessity of paying compensation for the wars to which his country was subjected, and officially recognising what he described as “Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Iranian Chief of Staff stressed the need to provide firm guarantees that any aggression will not be repeated, and to pave the way for establishing security arrangements that guarantee the stability of the region away from external interference.

Three tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz
10:56 AM
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Three oil tankers struck mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday after entering unauthorised shipping lanes with their navigation and identification systems switched off, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy as saying.

The vessels were left burning off the southern coast of the strait, the IRGC Navy said, warning ships against ignoring Iranian regulations and cooperating with the US military to transit unauthorised routes.

Qatar says remains 'hopeful' of a US-Iran deal
10:51 AM
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Qatar said on Tuesday it remained hopeful that a deal could be reached between the United States and Iran as both sides review proposals put forward by mediators including Doha.

"Both parties remain committed to the negotiation process; as we mentioned, we are facilitating the real-time exchange of proposals between them," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari told reporters, while adding that both sides "are currently reviewing the ideas and proposals we have presented".

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted drone in Mecca region
10:45 AM
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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it had intercepted a drone in the region of Mecca, Islam's holiest city, following repeated waves of attacks by the pro-Iran militants on the kingdom.

"Interception and destruction of a drone in the Mecca region," Turki al-Malki, the coalition's spokesman wrote on social media, without elaborating on the source of the attack.

Israel says not involved in reported US strikes on Iran
10:21 AM
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The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had no involvement in reported US strikes on an Iranian island, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent threats to resume war with Tehran.

Asked if Israel was involved in secret attacks reported by US media outlets on Qeshm Island, which lies in the Strait of Hormuz, an Israeli military spokespeson told AFP, "No".

Saudi Aramco profits surge as Iran war rattles energy
9:31 AM
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Saudi oil giant Aramco on Tuesday announced a 34.6 percent surge in third-quarter net profit, as the Middle East war keeps crude prices soaring while the kingdom's energy infrastructure comes under regular attack.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have targeted Saudi tankers, pipelines, storage facilities and refineries regularly since hostilities resumed in July, intensifying their strikes in recent weeks.

The kingdom has also had to contend with the Houthis and Iran hampering traffic in the straits of Bab al-Mandeb and Hormuz, complicating exports.

Yet Aramco—the cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's economy and one of the world's most valuable companies—saw its profits soar during the third quarter thanks in large part to stubbornly high oil prices.

The firm said net profit hit 135.9 billion riyals ($36.2 billion) in the third quarter, compared with around 101 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Iran-US deal still out of reach: Reuters report
8:29 AM
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Iran and the United States are far from reaching a deal to end the war, a senior Iranian official told news agency Reuters on Tuesday, adding that Tehran would not accept Washington's "excessive demands".

The comments come at a time of heightened diplomatic efforts, with Qatar acting as a key intermediary, to prevent a potential return to active conflict after the midterms.

Asian Cup event in Saudi Arabia to be postponed over safety
8:17 AM
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The 2027 Asian Cup football tournament in Saudi Arabia will be postponed from January to December due to "exceptional circumstances" in the region, the continent's governing body said on Tuesday.

A number of sports events in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks following Houthi attacks on the country.

The Asian Cup was originally scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5 next year.

The new dates for the continental showpiece are December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.

"The organising committee for AFC Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region," the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement.

Local organisers insisted last month that the Asian Cup was "on schedule", despite growing fears for the fate of the tournament because of the security situation in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

The Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar are set to stage the month-long competition.

Iran hangs men over involvement in killing police officers
8:08 AM
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Iranian authorities on Tuesday hanged two men after convicting them of involvement in the killing of four police officers during January protests in central Iran, the judiciary said.

"Amirhossein Maleki and Amirhossein Ebrahimi, two armed perpetrators of the January 2026 crime in Isfahan whose brutal and atrocious actions led to the martyrdom of four police officers, were hanged," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

The executions were carried out "after their cases underwent a thorough legal review and their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court", following appeals by the defendants, the report said.

A wave of protests erupted in Iran in December over a surge in foreign currency rates and soon escalated into anti-government demonstrations, peaking on January 8 and 9.

Welcome to today's live blog
7:59 AM
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Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated after Washington carried out what it described as “limited defensive” strikes against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, following reported missile threats against US assets.

Explosions have also been reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island, raising fears of a renewed military confrontation as diplomatic efforts continue.

US Vice President JD Vance has said progress has been made in indirect peace talks, but Tehran insists Washington must lift its naval blockade and meet its demands before an agreement can be reached.

Follow our live coverage for the latest developments, reactions and updates from across the region.

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