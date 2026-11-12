44 civilians were killed in Taiz within ten days

The Siege Affairs Office in Taiz Governorate, southwest of Yemen, announced today, Thursday, that it documented the killing of 44 civilians and the injury of 34 others, as a result of the Houthi group’s bombing of residential neighborhoods and villages and targeting civilians with snipers, during the period from 1 to 10 November.



The office said in a statement that the violations it documented during the aforementioned period were not limited to killing and injury, but rather included the arrest of at least 56 civilians, the damage of 35 homes and facilities, as well as an attack on an ambulance, which killed two paramedics.

It also reported six trucks were damaged as a result of roads being blocked, depriving farmers of access to their lands and harvesting their crops.



In a related context, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms documented 62 crimes and violations committed by the Houthis against civilians and civilian objects in Taiz during the past 72 hours, noting the launching of about 290 projectiles towards populated neighborhoods and villages, in addition to the failure of attempts to launch three ballistic missiles, some of which landed in populated areas.



The network said, in a report, that its field team documented the killing of three civilians, including a child, Ali Abd al-Mughni al-Shaqab, who died as a result of the siege and the obstruction of her ambulance, after the ambulance she was traveling in came under fire from the Houthis.



The network added that the bombing and sniping resulted in the injury of 19 civilians, including nine children, four women, and six elderly people, while nine homes and seven vehicles were damaged, in addition to the kidnapping and forcible disappearance of 16 people, including sick people, the elderly, and two children.



The network indicated that bombing and sniping targeted villages, areas and residential neighborhoods in a number of the governorate’s districts, stressing that the launching of random projectiles and attempts to launch ballistic missiles constituted a direct threat to the lives of civilians, especially in populated areas.