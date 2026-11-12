Trump downplays Iran deal prospects; Israeli strikes kill 10 in Gaza

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Yazan al-Saadi
Matthew Hoare
12 November, 2026
Last Update
12 November, 2026 15:35 PM

Welcome,

Here are the updates of the day:

•    Donald Trump said Thursday that the US doesn’t need a deal with Iran following reports that Vice President JD Vance could meet with Tehran’s security chief.

•    Iran insisted that Washington must make a decision on the latest Iranian proposal, after Tehran rejected to transfer 60% of its enriched uranium to a third country.

•    Israel has killed at least nine Palestinians in Gaza, including at least six in a strike on Nasser hospital.

•    Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted cruise missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis, while regions held by the Iran-backed group have come under heavy strikes from the Saudi-led coalition.

Israeli govt to launch strikes without opposition approval
3:31 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Israeli caretaker Defence Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that the outgoing coalition does not need permission from the opposition to decide on fresh military operations, following calls to show restraint.

"We do not need approval from the opposition or any legal authority" for the army to carry out strikes in any of the arenas where it operates, Katz wrote on X.

The leader of the opposition bloc, Gadi Eisenkot, has called on caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint, warning that the use of force without a "direct and immediate threat" could have "disastrous consequences for Israeli democracy and for citizens' trust".

Netanyahu repeatedly threatened to resume the Iran war on the campaign trail for elections last month, warning of threats and even posting an image of a nuclear bomb destroying Tel Aviv.

Iran says two tankers hit naval mines in Hormuz
2:59 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's army says two tankers hit naval mines while transiting through an "unauthorised" route in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state tv reported.

Oil prices rises after Trump says no deal needed with Iran
2:36 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Oil prices rose after US President Donald Trump said that the US does not need a deal with Iran.

Brent futures were up $1.14 or 1.23 percent at $93.90 a barrel at 1331 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 was up 70 cents or 0.81 percent to $87.23.

44 civilians were killed in Taiz within ten days
2:10 PM
The New Arab Staff
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The Siege Affairs Office in Taiz Governorate, southwest of Yemen, announced today, Thursday, that it documented the killing of 44 civilians and the injury of 34 others, as a result of the Houthi group’s bombing of residential neighborhoods and villages and targeting civilians with snipers, during the period from 1 to 10 November.

The office said in a statement that the violations it documented during the aforementioned period were not limited to killing and injury, but rather included the arrest of at least 56 civilians, the damage of 35 homes and facilities, as well as an attack on an ambulance, which killed two paramedics.

It also reported six trucks were damaged as a result of roads being blocked, depriving farmers of access to their lands and harvesting their crops.

In a related context, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms documented 62 crimes and violations committed by the Houthis against civilians and civilian objects in Taiz during the past 72 hours, noting the launching of about 290 projectiles towards populated neighborhoods and villages, in addition to the failure of attempts to launch three ballistic missiles, some of which landed in populated areas.

The network said, in a report, that its field team documented the killing of three civilians, including a child, Ali Abd al-Mughni al-Shaqab, who died as a result of the siege and the obstruction of her ambulance, after the ambulance she was traveling in came under fire from the Houthis.

The network added that the bombing and sniping resulted in the injury of 19 civilians, including nine children, four women, and six elderly people, while nine homes and seven vehicles were damaged, in addition to the kidnapping and forcible disappearance of 16 people, including sick people, the elderly, and two children.

The network indicated that bombing and sniping targeted villages, areas and residential neighborhoods in a number of the governorate’s districts, stressing that the launching of random projectiles and attempts to launch ballistic missiles constituted a direct threat to the lives of civilians, especially in populated areas.

Taiz has been one of the key sites of combat in the ongoing Yemen war. [Getty]
Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'
1:33 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was directing Vice President JD Vance to focus solely on domestic anti-fraud efforts and not negotiations with Tehran.

"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Nasser hospital strike adds to Israel attacks on Gaza
1:09 PM
The New Arab Staff
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Israel's deadly strike on Nasser Hospital has killed six Palestinians and crippled vital services, adding to years of attacks on Gaza's healthcare system.

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Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza
12:30 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Why Trump's Iran war just got a lot more costly
12:01 PM
The New Arab Staff
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Trump's midterm defeat, Netanyahu's weakened position, and renewed diplomatic efforts have increased the political cost of continuing the Iran war, writes Negar Mortazavi.

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Is US military support for Israel coming to an end?
11:22 AM
The New Arab Staff
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Trump may have signalled an end to US military aid for Israel, but Congress holds the purse strings, giving Democrats new leverage over the alliance, writes Nicholas Frakes.

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Arab League warns of disaster threatening Taiz's children
10:43 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The League of Arab States expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health conditions in the Yemeni governorate of Taiz, and the severe shortages hospitals are facing in fuel, oxygen, medicines and medical supplies, which threatens to stop basic services, especially incubators for premature babies and newborns.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Nabil Fahmi, warned in a statement today that continuing to obstruct the arrival of vital supplies threatens a humanitarian catastrophe and exposes the lives of children and the sick to direct danger, stressing that depriving civilians of medical care and humanitarian aid is unacceptable, and that saving lives cannot be postponed or subject to any political or military calculations.

The statement called for the immediate lifting of the restrictions imposed by the Houthis on aid and vital supplies to Taiz, and to ensure the safe passage of patients and medical teams, holding them responsible for the humanitarian repercussions.

Fahmi stressed the need to investigate violations and hold accountable anyone proven involved in obstructing the arrival of humanitarian aid or terrorizing civilians and endangering their lives.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States also stressed the need for urgent action by humanitarian organizations and concerned parties to secure the hospitals’ needs for fuel, oxygen and medicines, and to ensure their safe, sustainable and unhindered access, in a way that prevents the cessation of medical care and protects the lives of children and patients.

Europe's STOXX 600 hits record on easing Iran war return
10:29 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 climbed to a record high on Thursday, boosted by strong corporate earnings, easing geopolitical tensions and investor rotation away from AI-linked stocks in Asia and the US.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4% to 665.61 points by 0926 GMT, after closing at record levels in the previous session. Equity benchmarks in most major regional markets were also higher, with Germany's DAX rising 1.1% to a new high.

Stocks have been buoyed in recent weeks by strong corporate earnings despite inflation and interest-rate hike concerns, while oil prices, a key import cost for Europe, slipping below $100 a barrel on easing US-Iran tensions further aided sentiment.

"Donald Trump's statement and the idea that an escalation is less likely in Iran has been a key driver of a rebound in risk sentiment across the globe, but particularly Europe," said Mark Preskett, senior portfolio manager at Morningstar Wealth Europe. He also said the earnings resilience was a surprise to many.

STOXX 600 companies are on track to post quarterly profit growth of 25%, the strongest in four years, according to LSEG data, with energy firms providing a major boost.

Gaza's female journalists speak of documenting a genocide
10:00 AM
The New Arab Staff
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More than 85 per cent of the female journalists killed by Israel had died alongside members of their families, including their husbands, children and parents.

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Erdogan urges return to diplomacy to end Iran-US conflict
9:35 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said diplomacy should resume "without further delay" to end the US-Israeli war on Iran after talks with his Iranian counterpart.

Erdogan met Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of UN climate conference in the Turkish province of Antalya, his office said.

During their discussion, Erdogan underscored "the importance of getting to the negotiating table without further delay" and said Turkey would continue to support efforts aimed at securing peace.

"Common ground for agreement must be strengthened and diplomacy given a chance," he said, expressing hope that the conflict with the US "would end as soon as possible".

The war broke out on 28 February with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at countries across the region, while the militant groups it backs in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq also entered the fray.

In an address to the UN climate summit on Wednesday, Pezeshkian accused the United States and Israel of inflicting severe environmental damage during attacks on the Islamic republic.

"The recent criminal and illegal aggression against Iran by America and the Zionist regime... has inflicted severe damage on the environment, releasing massive quantities of pollutants and greenhouse gases into the atmosphere," he said.

Diplomatic efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan have sought to negotiate an end to the war.

Tehran wants Washington to accept a raft of demands including unfreezing assets and lifting sanctions in return for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the vital energy conduit it has blockaded since the start of the conflict.

Israeli settler leader barred from entering France
9:29 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Yossi Dagan, a prominent Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank and member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said authorities denied him permission to enter France after he flew to Charles de Gaulle International Airport.

The incident happened last week but was made public Wednesday. France’s Foreign Ministry said Dagan was “subject to an administrative ban from the territory due to his active role in implementing the settlement policy in the West Bank.”

Dagan heads one of six Israeli regional councils in the occupied West Bank and attended the inaugurations of several new settlements this year. He said Wednesday that he was undeterred by France’s actions and remained proud to “build the historic homeland of the Jewish people.” Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the decision by France “completely unacceptable.”

Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal and an obstacle to peace by most of the international community.

France was one of several European countries this year to step up restrictions on Israeli settlers and settlements. While travel bans typically target individuals accused of violence against Palestinians, some countries have also begun to impose restrictions on Israeli officials like Dagan involved in settlement policy.

What is Section 219 of the US defence bill?
8:46 AM
The New Arab Staff
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Democratic lawmakers are pushing to remove provisions expanding US military and intelligence cooperation with Israel from an annual defence bill, amid growing political scrutiny of Washington’s support for its long-time ally.

Twelve senators, led by Democrat Chris Van Hollen and including independent Bernie Sanders, wrote to congressional leaders on Tuesday urging them to drop measures that they say would give Israel greater leverage over American weapons systems and restrict Washington’s ability to act independently.

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Iran's Ghalibaf: Hormuz will not return to pre-war status
8:21 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war status, the speaker of Iran's parliament said, adding that its future would be determined within a seven-point framework proposed by Tehran, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf also said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Iran's priority was peace, provided its terms were accepted, and that it did not want the war to continue.

Iran's Guards say two tankers on fire in Hormuz
7:50 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday that two tankers carrying over four million barrels of oil had caught fire after an "accident" on an unauthorised route in the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the outbreak of the Middle East war in late February, Tehran has heavily restricted traffic through the strategic shipping channel, insisting vessels use routes it has approved.

The United States has in response imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and helped tankers travel the strait, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil.

"Last night, two tankers—acting in violation of regulations and despite repeated warnings from the Revolutionary Guards Navy regarding the unauthorised and dangerous nature of the southern maritime route—were involved in an accident while traversing this prohibited path in the strait," the Guards said in a statement.

They did not specify the nature of the "accident" but said it left the two tankers immobilised after they were hit with a "violent explosion".

"These two supertankers were carrying a combined total of over four million barrels of oil, which are now ablaze—a consequence of the blind trust placed in the aggressive American military," the statement said.

Iranian forces have made multiple announcements in recent weeks of ships catching fire attempting to use routes that Tehran considers off-limits.

Tehran has often said they struck mines, but the US military recently claimed all mines had been cleared from the strait.

Israeli strike southern Gaza hospital, kills six
7:20 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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An Israeli strike killed six people and wounded around 20 at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, a civil defence official told AFP on Thursday.

The Gaza Strip's civil defence, a rescue agency operating under Hamas authority, said the bodies of those killed and "more than" 20 people wounded in the strike had been recovered from a building at the medical complex.

"The death toll from the Israeli strike inside Nasser Medical Complex, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, has risen to six," civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

Nasser Hospital confirmed the six deaths in a statement.

Iran tells COP31 it wants compensation for environment loss
7:13 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told the COP31 climate conference on Wednesday his country wanted compensation for environmental damage caused by US and Israeli strikes, saying the issue related to global efforts to fight climate change.

"We expect the global community to establish a genuine and meaningful link between climate commitments in times of peace and responsibility in times of war, to document and assess the environmental damages caused by military aggressions and to develop compensation mechanisms," he said.

His comments were part of back-to-back speeches by heads of state on the third day of the two-week conference in Turkey.

International climate agreements currently include billions of dollars in wealthy-country finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change and pay for its impacts, but there is no provision covering environmental impacts of military strikes.

Trump defends Iran war in Veterans Day address
7:00 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US President Donald Trump defended the war against Iran Wednesday at a US Veterans Day commemoration that saw his defense secretary publicly admonished for a lack of decorum.

"The bravery and skill of our amazing American warriors has absolutely been incredible," Trump said in an address at Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington.

"When this conflict is over, and it will be soon, the entire world will be a much safer and better place, more peaceful place, and a place without the kind of danger that we had to suffer."

The war, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes against Iran, has so far cost the lives of 23 US service members and wounded several hundred more, according to the latest Pentagon figures.

Trump said in his remarks that the conflict was started not by Washington but by Tehran, which "has been waging war on America since 1979." He stressed that US forces were acting in order to halt Iran's capacity to build a nuclear weapon.

Trump, 80, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a sacred symbol for America's lost service members.

During his speech before troops, veterans and top officials in his administration, Trump namechecked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was in attendance, saying he had "done a fantastic job."

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