Trump claims war 'effectively over' as Iran pressures Washington to 'surrender' on conditions

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The New Arab Staff
10 November, 2026
Last Update
10 November, 2026 07:49 AM

Welcome,

Here are the updates:

  • US President Donald Trump claims there is “positive momentum” towards ending the US-Israeli war on Iran after talks with the Qatari prime minister and top mediator. Trump added that new strikes are "quite unlikely", declaring the war is "effectively over"
     
  • Meanwhile, Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei has called on the US to "surrender" to Tehran's seven conditions
     
  • Yemen's Houthis have reported air raids on several sites in the capital, Sanaa. Meanwhile, Saudi authorities say air defences have destroyed two missiles launched towards Riyadh
     
  • Israeli attacks continue on south Lebanon and the Gaza Strip despite any alleged ceasefire agreements


And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Israeli forces kill 14-year-old boy in occupied West Bank
7:47 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Israeli forces shot dead a 14-year-old in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Moutaz Eyad Daghlas was killed in Burqa, northwest of Nablus, late on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams treated two people with gunshot wounds and took them to hospital, but that Israeli forces blocked access to a third wounded person and detained three volunteer paramedics.

US aircraft evacuated from second British base due to Iran
7:24 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The US military evacuated aircraft from a second airbase in Britain on Monday after a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, weeks after Washington withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford airbase over a suspected Iran-linked security incident.

Two US refueling tankers that were using the RAF Mildenhall military base diverted to Germany earlier on Monday, while several other tankers at the base were moved to Germany and other locations later in the day, the WSJ report said.

According to the Journal, the precise nature of the threat to RAF Mildenhall remains under discussion among US officials.

Fossil fuel emissions fall due to Iran war, renewables
7:13 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Global fossil fuel emissions are projected to fall slightly in 2026 due to the expansion of renewable energy and the oil price shock sparked by the Iran war, researchers said Tuesday.

Emissions from the burning of oil, gas and coal—the main drivers of climate change—rose by 0.9 percent per year on average in the past decade, hitting a record high in 2025, according to the Global Carbon Budget report.

But they are expected to drop by 0.4 percent in 2026, according to the research, published as nations meet at the UN's COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

It would be the first annual drop since 2020, when the Covid pandemic paralysed the global economy, trade and transport.

This year, the US-led war in Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz played a role in driving emissions down as it caused a drop in oil consumption amid soaring crude prices, the researchers found.

The deployment of solar panels, wind farms and electric vehicles also contributed to the drop. Two thirds of the increase in global energy demand is being met by solar and wind power and electric vehicles, the report found.

"A decline in fossil CO2 emissions is encouraging, but a reduction driven partly by geopolitical shocks is not a sustainable climate solution," said Pierre Friedlingstein, director of the Global Carbon Budget Office at the University of Exeter in Britain.

"The long-term answer remains the rapid deployment of clean energy technologies," said Friedlingstein, who led the study published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks
7:01 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US President Donald Trump said on Monday there was momentum toward ending the war with Iran, as he declared that the country "militarily, is effectively over," but kept open the possibility of new strikes.

Trump met at the White House with Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani -- a key mediator in the Iran war. It was his first meeting with a foreign leader since his party's massive losses in the midterm elections.

Trump later posted on Truth Social that the two leaders had "an excellent conversation" and that "much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran."

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