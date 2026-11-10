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Here are the updates:

US President Donald Trump claims there is “positive momentum” towards ending the US-Israeli war on Iran after talks with the Qatari prime minister and top mediator. Trump added that new strikes are "quite unlikely", declaring the war is "effectively over"



Meanwhile, Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei has called on the US to "surrender" to Tehran's seven conditions



Yemen's Houthis have reported air raids on several sites in the capital, Sanaa. Meanwhile, Saudi authorities say air defences have destroyed two missiles launched towards Riyadh



Israeli attacks continue on south Lebanon and the Gaza Strip despite any alleged ceasefire agreements



And so we continue our live coverage of the day...