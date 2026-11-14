Thousands rally against COP31 as climate talks hit midpoint

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Thousands of protesters took to the streets Saturday in the Turkish city hosting COP31 to accuse the climate summit of failing those bearing the brunt of environmental destruction.

The show of dissent comes as negotiators approach the crunch final week of global climate talks in Antalya, with nearly 200 nations scrambling to strike a deal by Friday.

The summit is not expected to produce a major breakthrough, frustrating activists demanding tougher curbs on planet-warming fossil fuels and fresh pledges to help poorer countries adapt to climate impacts.

In downtown Antalya, under rainy skies, thousands of protesters dressed in costumes and shouting slogans marched under close police supervision in the largest demonstration since COP31 began on Monday.

"We are suffering the consequences of climate injustice, yet our voices are never heard at the COP," said Halime Saman from the People's Climate Summit platform, one of the groups behind the rally.

"Turkey is the co-chair of COP31 but still has no roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels. New power stations and coal mines are being opened," she told AFP.

Yasar Gokoglu, a 78-year-old demonstrator, travelled nearly 600 kilometres (350 miles) from Adana in southern Turkey to denounce what he called "a masquerade sponsored by monopolies".

Police estimated that more than 7,000 people attended the protest, which was organised by environmental groups, trade unions and rights organisations, and proceeded without any major incident.

Civil society activists had raised safety concerns ahead of COP31 after Turkey embarked on a major crackdown on the Muslim-majority country's LGBT community in September.

Some LGBT protesters waving rainbow flags participated in the march.

Demonstrators were only allowed to join the rally after being searched by police.

Much smaller demonstrations inside the COP31 venue this week, including one attended by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, have been mounting pressure on political leaders to act faster on the climate crisis.

The negotiations hit the halfway point Saturday but countries remain far apart on contentious issues including financing adaptation measures in developing nations, defending climate science, and shifting from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Australia's climate minister, Chris Bowen, who is chairing the formal negotiations, said there had been "really good and positive conversations" but some issues required more time.

Outside the negotiations, Turkey is urging countries to join a voluntary pledge to raise the share of global final energy demand met by electricity.

The summit, which closes on 20 November, takes place against a difficult backdrop, with a conflict-driven energy crisis and geopolitical tensions tempering expectations.

"There's no climate quick fix. No single COP can magic this crisis away, but each must drive progress," UN climate chief Simon Stiell told reporters on Saturday.