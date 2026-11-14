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Thousands of Iraqis gathered in the western city of Ramadi on Saturday to mourn former MP Ahmed al-Alwani, who was killed in Lebanon earlier this month, as his family called on Iraqi and Lebanese authorities to continue investigating his death and bring those responsible to justice.

Al-Alwani, 57, arrived in Beirut on 5 November and was found dead in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, according to The New Arab.

His body arrived at Baghdad International Airport from Beirut shortly before noon on Saturday, where relatives, tribal leaders and political figures gathered to receive it.

Mourners accompanied the coffin from Baghdad to Anbar province, where thousands had assembled in Ramadi, Al-Alwani's hometown, ahead of the funeral.

Large crowds gathered at the Albu Alwan tribe's guesthouse from early morning, with heightened security measures in place.

Following afternoon funeral prayers attended by thousands, Al-Alwani was buried in a cemetery in Ramadi.

Family demands answers over killing

The funeral was accompanied by renewed calls for investigators to identify the perpetrators and anyone who may have assisted them.

"We call on the Iraqi and Lebanese judiciaries to continue their investigations until the perpetrators are identified and punished," Majid al-Alwani, a cousin of the former MP, told The New Arab.

He said the Iraqi government had a responsibility to ensure that the investigation was pursued and not neglected.

"Al-Alwani was a national political figure with significant influence, and his treacherous killing cannot pass without identifying those involved," he added.

"We are not accusing anyone. We are awaiting the investigation's findings."

The Iraqi government has dispatched a delegation comprising representatives from the foreign and interior ministries, alongside judicial investigators, to Beirut to participate in the Lebanese authorities' investigation.

On Thursday, Iraq's government Security Media Cell urged the public to await the investigation's findings and avoid attaching other interpretations to the case before inquiries were completed.

It said the Iraqi embassy was following developments with Lebanese authorities in coordination with Iraq's National Intelligence Service.

Who was Ahmed al-Alwani?

Al-Alwani's killing has attracted considerable attention in Iraq because of his political background and prominent role in the 2012 protests in Anbar against the government of former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Born in Anbar in 1969, Al-Alwani held a doctorate in earth sciences from the University of Baghdad.

He served two terms in Iraq's parliament as a member of the Iraqiya coalition led by former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi and chaired parliament's economic committee.

He became a prominent supporter of the 2012 protests, which demanded social justice, an end to the marginalisation of Sunni-majority provinces and action against alleged abuses linked to Iraq's counterterrorism legislation.

In December 2013, Iraqi security forces raided his home in Ramadi, triggering armed clashes that killed security personnel, his brother and several bodyguards.

Al-Alwani was subsequently arrested in an operation that sparked controversy over his parliamentary immunity and the circumstances of his detention.

In November 2014, an Iraqi court sentenced him to death after convicting him of murder.

He remained imprisoned until April 2025, when Iraqi authorities released him under measures linked to the country's general amnesty law.

His killing in Beirut has renewed attention to his political legacy, while his relatives continue to demand answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.