Yemen's Houthis 60 km away from Aden city

Yemen's Houthis have advanced to about 60 kilometres (40 miles) away from Aden city, the interim seat of the internationally recognised government, military and government sources told AFP on Sunday.

Four military sources within government forces and two government sources told AFP the Houthis had seized control of the Al-Maqatirah and Al-Madaribah districts and were advancing towards Aden.

They said the Houthis were positioned at the Al-Kharaz camp in Al-Madaribah, 60 kilometres from the city.

Earlier on Sunday, the government -- which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition -- announced a redeployment of its forces from areas near the Bab al-Mandab strait, completing their withdrawal from there.

The troops were instead redeployed to reinforce forces "where current circumstances require", with securing Aden and nearby provinces the priority.

Military officials told AFP on Friday that government forces had begun erecting sandbag defences and digging tunnels around Aden as the Houthis pressed southwards.

The Houthis have made gains on the ground by taking control of strategic positions in the Maqatera district and large parts of Al-Madhariba and Al-Arah, the largest districts in Lahj province in southwestern Yemen, officials told AFP.