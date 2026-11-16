Third US aircraft carrier arrives to region, Iran claims another tanker hit in Hormuz

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The New Arab Staff
16 November, 2026
Last Update
16 November, 2026 10:00 AM

Welcome,

Here are the key updates:

  • The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived to the region, joining two others operating in the US Central Command area
     
  • IRGC's navy said two oil tankers transiting the souther part of the Strait of Hormuz through "unauthorised" routes struck sea mines and exploded
     
  • Iran-backed Houthis claim they have taken full control of the Bab al-Mandeb strait in southwestern Yemen, according to the group’s Al Masirah TV
     
  • Israeli strikes continue on Gaza and southern Lebanon despite any alleged ceasefire agreements


And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Oil tanker set ablaze in Hormuz attack: marine monitors
9:58 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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An oil tanker was set on fire by an attack in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blockaded by Iran throughout the Middle East war, two maritime monitors said on Monday.

The ship was exiting Hormuz near the Omani coast when an "unknown projectile" struck, causing a fire in the engine room, UK Marine Trade Operations said.

Security monitor Vanguard identified the tanker as the Panama-flagged ON PHOENIX and said it was hit three nautical miles off Oman. Both agencies said all crew were safe.

Iran has heavily restricted traffic through Hormuz, insisting vessels use routes it has authorised. It has regularly targeted ships that transit without its authorisation.

Bahrain sentences 64 Shias, mostly clerics, to life
9:00 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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A Bahraini court sentenced 64 Shia Muslims, 57 of them clerics, to life in prison on terrorism charges on Monday, a rights group said, as authorities crack down on Iran-linked cells.

The criminal court sentenced five others to 15 years in prison, the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said, citing a lawyer who attended the court session.

Pakistan vows US-Iran diplomacy
8:54 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said his country would proceed with diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran with the support of other regional countries gathered Monday at a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

The meeting of the 10-member ECO in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad was attended by foreign ministers and senior diplomats from several Asian countries, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting is expected to focus on expanding regional cooperation, particularly in trade and commerce, through stronger transportation and trade links between members including Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey and several former Soviet republics.

Yemen's Houthis 60 km away from Aden city
8:37 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Yemen's Houthis have advanced to about 60 kilometres (40 miles) away from Aden city, the interim seat of the internationally recognised government, military and government sources told AFP on Sunday.

Four military sources within government forces and two government sources told AFP the Houthis had seized control of the Al-Maqatirah and Al-Madaribah districts and were advancing towards Aden.

They said the Houthis were positioned at the Al-Kharaz camp in Al-Madaribah, 60 kilometres from the city.

Earlier on Sunday, the government -- which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition -- announced a redeployment of its forces from areas near the Bab al-Mandab strait, completing their withdrawal from there.

The troops were instead redeployed to reinforce forces "where current circumstances require", with securing Aden and nearby provinces the priority.

Military officials told AFP on Friday that government forces had begun erecting sandbag defences and digging tunnels around Aden as the Houthis pressed southwards.

The Houthis have made gains on the ground by taking control of strategic positions in the Maqatera district and large parts of Al-Madhariba and Al-Arah, the largest districts in Lahj province in southwestern Yemen, officials told AFP.

Aden city, in the south of Yemen. [Getty]
Fars: US F-35 fighter sends emergency code over Hormuz
8:27 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The Iranian Fars Agency claimed that a US F-35 fighter plane sent emergency code 7700 over the Strait of Hormuz and returned to a base in the United Arab Emirates, noting that the code means there is an urgent emergency that requires landing.

 

Israeli troops reportedly kidnap two men in south Lebanon
7:57 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Israeli troops apprehended two Lebanese men on the outskirts of the southern town of Shebaa overnight, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

NNA reported that Israeli troops raided and searched the home of the two men, who are brothers, “ransacking its contents and damaging belongings,” before abducting the two.

 

What is the new Turkey-Qatar mutual defence pact?
7:33 AM
The New Arab Staff
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Turkey and Qatar have signed a mutual defence agreement amid regional tensions, but does the pact mean one must go to war if the other is attacked?

Read more below:

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Iran: UN inspections of damaged nuclear sites only after war
7:11 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran will not let UN inspectors visit its damaged nuclear facilities until the US-Israeli war on Iran has ended and the United States meets its conditions, a senior Iranian official said.

The remarks came days after the International Atomic Energy Agency urged Tehran to take steps towards resuming inspections, which have been suspended since last year's 12-day war with Israel, when the US also struck Iranian nuclear sites.

"We will not grant the IAEA access to the facilities until Iran's conditions are met and the war has permanently ended," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in a televised interview late Sunday.

Iranian nuclear facilities were hit again during the war which broke out on February 28 when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

IAEA inspectors visited Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant in September but have not gained access to other bombed sites including Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

Gharibabadi said the agency's request to inspect damaged facilities was "likely aimed at assessing the effectiveness of American weaponry".

Efforts to end the US-Israeli war have made little headway. Tehran is demanding that Washington unfreeze Iranian assets and lift sanctions, among other conditions, in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the vital energy shipping route it has blockaded during the conflict.

Iranian officials have said talks on Iran's nuclear programme would come at a later stage.

Earlier this month, the US military announced a $20 million reward for information on Iran's nuclear programme, a move Tehran called "repugnant".

Oil tanker on fire in Strait of Hormuz due to naval mine
7:00 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's army said in a statement on Monday that an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, warning vessels not to enter "restricted areas" in the strategic waterway.

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