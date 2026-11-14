Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

- Iran's navy and Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that fires had broken out on a total of three oil tankers that struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has restricted navigation.

- Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire on Saturday morning after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported. Another tanker is also reportedly on fire.

- Attacks from the Saudi-led coalition have attacked southern parts of Saada city in northern Yemen, according to reports by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV.

- US President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia's war on Ukraine, a senior US official said Friday.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...