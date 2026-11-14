Three oil tankers hit by mines in Hormuz, Saudi-led coalition attacks northern Yemen

MENA
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The New Arab Staff & Agencies
14 November, 2026
Last Update
14 November, 2026 11:01 AM

Welcome,

Here are the updates so far:

- Iran's navy and Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that fires had broken out on a total of three oil tankers that struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has restricted navigation.

- Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire on Saturday morning after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported. Another tanker is also reportedly on fire.

- Attacks from the Saudi-led coalition have attacked southern parts of Saada city in northern Yemen, according to reports by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV.

- US President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia's war on Ukraine, a senior US official said Friday.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

Second tanker caught fire in Strait of Hormuz
10:58 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Another oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz.

“Fire and explosions are the fate of tankers involved in illegal activities that have turned off their tracking systems and are operating in restricted areas,” the navy said, as quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Iran's navy says oil tanker on fire after hitting mine
10:18 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire on Saturday morning after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.

Israeli forces shell southern Lebanon
9:32 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Israeli forces shelled he town of Haddatha in southern Lebanon, according to the country’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Trump to discuss Iran, but not Ukraine, with Xi and Putin
8:45 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia's war on Ukraine, a senior US official said Friday.

"I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on a call ahead of Thursday's meeting in Shenzhen.

But Washington has a "whole other track" of negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, the official added. "China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn't seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there."

Iran reports three incidents of oil tankers hit by mines
8:00 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's navy and Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that fires had broken out on a total of three oil tankers that struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has restricted navigation.

Tehran has insisted that vessels obtain its authorisation to cross the strait since war erupted with the United States in February, and has attacked ships that do not comply.

"A short while ago, two oil tankers that had switched off their radar and positioning systems and were secretly attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route exploded and caught fire after striking a naval mine," the Guards' navy said in a statement on the incident in the south of the waterway, carried by the Iranian state broadcaster early on Saturday.

A separate statement from Iran's conventional navy said another tanker "navigating through the unsafe and prohibited zone east of the Strait of Hormuz with its tracking and identification systems switched off, caught fire and was forced to stop after striking a naval mine".

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