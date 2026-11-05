Tankers burn in Hormuz as fears grow of new US attack on Iran

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These were the key updates earlier on Thursday:
• Iran's top diplomat has held talks with foreign ministers across the region as fears grow that Trump will order a new large-scale attack following his historic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has talked with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Oman, among others.
• The New York Times reported on Thursday that American air and naval forces are ready to resume the war on Trump's orders.
• Iran's army and Revolutionary Guard said that five oil tankers and a tugboat have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after attempting to pass through an "unauthorised route" and claimed to have captured two US drones.
• The Yemen war continues with Yemeni government forces claiming an advance in eastern al-Jawf province against the Iran-backed Houthis.
• Israel has killed at least four Palestinians in Gaza, including a child, as its assault on the devastated territory continues unabated.
And so we continue our live coverage of the day...
We're closing this live blog now.
Head over to our new page where we're continuing to follow developments in the region.
Israeli forces have struck the town of al-Mansouri in Lebanon’s Tyre district, the country's state-run news agency has reported.
Israel has continued to regularly target areas of southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement to end its war with Hezbollah.
Israeli strikes and gunfire on Thursday killed five people across Gaza, including a woman and a 12-year-old boy, rescue services in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory told AFP.
Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire with Hamas that came into effect in October 2025, killing and injuring thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.
Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency, told AFP that a 12-year-old boy was killed by Israeli gunfire east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
A few kilometres away, near the town of Al-Zawayda, two people were killed in separate Israeli strikes, he added.
The nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed to AFP that all three were dead on arrival.
In southern Gaza, a woman was killed by Israeli gunfire near the city of Khan Yunis, Bassal said. Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis confirmed her death to AFP.
Later in the day, "one person was killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike... west of Gaza City," Bassal said.
The head of Iran's nuclear agency has accused the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi of being "an agent" of the United States.
"The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency has practically become an agent and a loyal follower of our enemy, providing them with information," Iran's state broadcaster quoted Mohammad Eslami as saying.
Jordanian authorities said a security officer was stabbed to death in the country's capital Amman on Thursday, calling it a "terrorist attack".
"The Public Security Directorate mourned the martyrdom of Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salaytah, who was killed in a cowardly terrorist attack," the directorate said in a statement.
Another officer was injured in the incident, it added.
Authorities said the attack took place in front of the Sri Lankan embassy, where the victim was stabbed with a "sharp object".
The officer was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, the directorate said.
Iran's judiciary has sentenced to death a man held in detention for almost two years over his posts on X and other social media, his lawyer and several rights groups said.
The death sentence against Amirhossein Mousavi comes as concerns grow over the surging use of the death penalty against defendants seen by rights groups as political prisoners after nationwide protests in January and the Middle East war.
Mousavi posted on X and also Instagram under accounts named James Bi Din (meaning James without faith in Persian), or James B. Dean, which have since been suspended.
He was sentenced to death after being convicted of the capital charge of "corruption on earth" in connection with "online activity on the Twitter account 'James B. Dean'", his lawyer Reza Shafakhah wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Turkish media reported Thursday.
The two diplomats discussed ongoing attempts to broker a ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington, Turkish diplomatic sources said.
American air and naval forces are poised to resume the war on Iran on the orders of President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.
Thousands of troops on more than a dozen ships and at bases in the region and the US would join the operation, anonymous Pentagon officials and military commanders told the newspaper on Wednesday.
The New York Times reported last month that the US and Israeli militaries had drawn up joint strike plans to attack Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal.
Five oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards and army said in separate statements, according to local media on Thursday.
"Last night... a large oil tanker attempting to pass through the illegal passageway south of the Strait of Hormuz suffered a fire after striking a mine and was brought to a halt," the Guards told Fars news agency.
"Another supertanker was halted by a massive fire while exiting the eastern Strait of Hormuz. A tugboat that had approached the supertanker to extinguish the fire also caught fire," the Guards said.
The Iranian army later said three more tankers were hit by naval mines.
There has been no confirmation of the incidents from maritime officials.
British monitor UKMTO reported a tanker being struck by "two unidentified projectiles" around 50 nautical miles (90 kilometres) off the north coast of Qatar, without providing details on any damage or casualties.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei at the Kremlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Interfax.
Israel's largest Palestinian party grouping, the Joint List, said Thursday it would recommend opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot for the formation of a new government after last week's election.
"The Joint List announced today, Thursday, that it will inform the President of the State, Isaac Herzog, this evening of its decision to recommend that Gadi Eisenkot be tasked with forming the government," the list said in a statement.
Arab-majority lists won an unprecedented 19 parliamentary seats in the election out of 120, making them potential kingmakers in Israel's next government.
Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministers discussed the "latest progress" in diplomatic efforts to establish stability in the region, a statement from the Iranian authorities to the press said.
Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot emerged on Thursday as the favourite to be tasked with forming a new government, after an ultra-Orthodox party traditionally allied with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to endorse him.
The 27 October vote gave Netanyahu's bloc 53 seats, while opposition parties secured 48 and parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel won 19 in the 120-seat Knesset.
A government needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to secure a parliamentary majority.
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A tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz early on Thursday, the Revolutionary Guards Navy said, adding that the vessel had been operating in an unsafe area.
The tanker had switched off its identification and navigation systems, as had other tankers that the force said had hit naval mines and caught fire in recent days.
The Guards warned shipowners that the Strait of Hormuz was “unsafe and closed” to vessels attempting to transit without coordination.
Italian, French and Bulgarian fighter jets scrambled Thursday as at least 14 European flights were hit by hoax bomb alerts for the third day this week, authorities and airlines said.
The hoaxes particularly targeted low-cost carriers and flights to or from Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Italy.
Italian air force jets escorted a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome while French fighters guided a Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight to a military base outside Paris. Bulgaria's air force escorted three planes targeted by threats.
Three flights were diverted in all but all the jets landed safely with no explosives found.
More than 20 hoaxes have now been reported this week with low-cost carrier Ryanair the victim of at least seven.
Saudi Arabia issued alerts on Thursday warning of potential danger in Yanbu, the kingdom's Red Sea oil export hub, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis continue attacks on the kingdom that have opened another front in the US-Israeli war on Iran.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it destroyed a missile launched by the group towards Islam's holy city of Medina. The kingdom's civil defence also issued emergency alerts for the southeastern area of Sharurah that borders Yemen.
The Houthis had yet to claim any attack on the kingdom on Thursday.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday that a ballistic missile fired by the group at the Medina region—home to one of Islam's holiest cities—had been intercepted.
"Air defense intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Medina region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a post on X.
Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that one Turkish soldier was killed on Oct. 31 due to cross-border fire from Iran and that Tehran had launched a judicial and administrative investigation into the incident.
At its weekly press briefing, the ministry said the soldier was killed while trying to intervene in an illegal border crossing. It added that Turkish and Iranian officials had met at the scene of the incident on Tuesday and that Ankara was working in coordination with Iranian authorities to uncover all aspects of the incident.
Following the drubbing of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the midterm elections, Iranians set fire to a giant poster featuring the American leader and his allies at a rally in Tehran.
In the capital's central Enghelab square, crowds gathered to observe the burning of the poster which also featured his Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The war was started by Trump and Netanyahu, who launched a massive wave of surprise attacks against Iran which killed supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei and others on February 28 and sparked the wider Middle East war.
The cheering audience waved red flags to demand revenge for Khamenei's death.
"We will kill Trump," read the slogan on some of the flags waved by the crowd as a song named "We Must Rise" mourning Khamenei blared from nearby speakers.
Earlier, thousands of Iranians had mocked Trump at an annual rally commemorating the US embassy takeover and hostage crisis that followed the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Wednesday's public displays took place following the Republicans' crushing losses in the midterm elections in which the Democrats seized control of Congress.
Trump admitted that the war he launched with Israel against Iran in February was a key factor in the electoral defeat.
Iranian officials have since taunted the US president, with security chief Mohsen Rezaei saying it marked a "political defeat" after Tehran "handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz" strait.
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish party long aligned with Benjamin Netanyahu declined on Thursday to recommend him to stay as Israel's prime minister, as signs grew that rival Gadi Eisenkot will have the first chance to form a government.
President Isaac Herzog was holding a second day of consultations with political parties after the October 27 election, in which neither Netanyahu -- a far-right politician who has led Israel through its three year genocidal war on Gaza -- nor Eisenkot secured enough votes for a majority.
United Torah Judaism (UTJ), which backed Netanyahu after the previous five elections, in its meeting with Herzog declined to recommend Netanyahu again as prime minister, although it also did not side with Eisenkot.
The party informed Herzog "that it has decided not to recommend any member of Knesset to form a government," the president's office said in a statement, referring to the 120-member parliament in which United Torah Judaism has won seven seats.
The party, which represents ultra-Orthodox Jews of Ashkenazi origin, who mostly hail from or have roots in Europe, as well as Shas, which represents the same community but of Sephardic, or mostly Middle Eastern and North African descent, have both been backed by Netanyahu as they push to maintain the exemption from military service for religious students.
Netanyahu has preserved the exemption but stopped short of enshrining it in law, in the face of major resentment from many other Israelis as reservists serve multiple tours due to the wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.
"In whatever government is next formed, our immediate item is sorting out the status of Torah students," United Torah Judaism lawmaker Isaac Pindrus said.
Eisenkot, a former military chief seeking to unite the centre and centre-right, has been adamant about closing exemptions to military service, with some of his opposition allies harshly criticising the ultra-Orthodox as self-serving.
Observers say United Torah Judaism's approach may be aimed more at punishing Netanyahu and showing that their votes cannot be taken for granted, while they could still serve in a government if he were to form one.
Democrats vowed to use their resounding midterm victory to rein in President Donald Trump, setting up two years of possible deadlock in Washington, as Trump spent his first post-election appearance showing off his under-construction White House ballroom.
A wave of anger over Trump's policies, particularly the US-Iran war's role in pushing the cost of living higher, helped Democrats take the Senate, where they flipped seats in deeply Republican states for a majority of at least 54-44. Democrats also gained at least 30 seats in the House of Representatives.
It will be the first time that Trump, a Republican who also held the White House from 2017 to 2021, has had to contend with Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Wednesday that the incoming majority would be focused on affordability and accountability.
"We don't work for Donald Trump," Jeffries, a pro-Israel New York lawmaker who is on track to become the first Black speaker of the House, told reporters on Wednesday. "We work for the American people. And the days of the House of Representatives functioning like a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration are over."
Trump, who had devoted his last pre-election public appearance on Monday to talking about his renovations of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, called in reporters on the morning after his party's sweeping midterm defeat to show off the ballroom he is building at the White House.
"When I get criticized, like, 'Why are you working on the White House?' I'm doing it because the White House is the ultimate symbol of America, and it's got to be pristine, it's got to be perfect," Trump said. "For me, it's relaxing."
He turned only briefly to the elections during his nearly hour-long appearance, telling reporters, "I'll get along probably with the Democrats, unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto."
The UAE's Emirates Group on Thursday said its profits in the first half of the financial year fell 66 percent year-on-year, as the regional war and high fuel costs hit aviation.
Half-year profit after tax stood at 3.6 billion AED ($1 billion), the group said in a statement.
The Dubai-based group, which owns the largest airline in the Middle East, said its Emirates airline saw half-year profit before tax fall 68 percent to AED 3.7 billion, eroded by high fuel prices.
Since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February, energy prices have soared as Iran's blockade on ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz disrupted supply.
But the wider group's revenues were less affected, down 12 percent to 66.2 billion AED, it said, buoyed by a strong performance in its cargo business.
As he takes stock of his Republican Party's midterm drubbing, President Donald Trump now faces the difficult question of what to do about his unpopular 8-month-old war against Iran.
For weeks, Trump has threatened to return to a full-scale bombardment of Iran once the US elections were in the rearview mirror if Tehran did not come to a settlement under terms acceptable to him.
In his first comments on Wednesday after Democrats' resounding election victory—a wave powered in part by the American electorate's dissatisfaction with the war—Trump largely agreed with Vice President JD Vance, who publicly ruminated on the war being a catastrophe for Republicans.
"It's largely true because it drove gasoline up a little bit," Trump said. Still, he doubled down on his decision to launch the conflict despite its big political cost. "At the same time, if I had to do it again, I'd do it again," he said.
The strikes, and counterstrikes, have caused tens of billions of dollars of damage in the region. And the conflict has reached into the pocketbook of families around the globe with elevated gas prices and rising costs in just about every sector.
Now, as Trump ponders his next move, the stakes couldn't be higher for Iran, the Middle East and the global economy writ large.
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates Thursday for the first time in over three years in order to tackle the inflation shock caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.
With inflation predicted to rise further over the coming months, economists reckon the nine policymakers on the Monetary Policy Committee have little option but to increase the bank's key rate to 4% from 3.75%. The anticipated increase would be the first since August 2023.
The pressure on rate-setters has grown steadily over recent months, but the rise in inflation to an 11-month high of 3.5% in September—above their target of 2% — cemented market expectations of a rate hike this month and potentially more in 2027.
The main cause behind the spike in inflation this year has been the sharp rise in fuel costs as a result of the Iran war and the ensuing bottlenecks in the Strait of Hormuz, which have squeezed global oil and gas supplies.
"We imagine that many committee members’ patience with the recent rise in inflation has worn thin," said Ellie Henderson, an economist at Investec. "The longer energy prices remain elevated, the greater the risk that a temporary price shock becomes more permanent."
Two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said, according to local media on Thursday.
Since the outbreak of the Iran war on 28 February, Tehran has severely restricted traffic through the strategic waterway, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption.
The United States has in response imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and helped tankers travel the strait. US Central Command said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer.
"Last night, in two separate incidents, a large oil tanker attempting to pass through the illegal passageway south of the Strait of Hormuz suffered a fire after striking a mine and was brought to a halt," the Guards told the Fars news agency. "Another supertanker was halted by a massive fire while exiting the eastern Strait of Hormuz. A tugboat that had approached the supertanker to extinguish the fire also caught fire."
Fars also reported the IRGC navy's electronic warfare unit had taken control of two LUCAS drones, a US-developed model short for Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System.