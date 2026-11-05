Tankers burn in Hormuz as fears grow of new US attack on Iran

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These were the key updates earlier on Thursday:

• Iran's top diplomat has held talks with foreign ministers across the region as fears grow that Trump will order a new large-scale attack following his historic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has talked with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Oman, among others.



• The New York Times reported on Thursday that American air and naval forces are ready to resume the war on Trump's orders.



• Iran's army and Revolutionary Guard said that five oil tankers and a tugboat have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after attempting to pass through an "unauthorised route" and claimed to have captured two US drones.



• The Yemen war continues with Yemeni government forces claiming an advance in eastern al-Jawf province against the Iran-backed Houthis.

• Israel has killed at least four Palestinians in Gaza, including a child, as its assault on the devastated territory continues unabated.



And so we continue our live coverage of the day...