Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday, heading a high-level government delegation amid growing ties between Damascus and Riyadh and ongoing discussions in Syria over the possibility of joining the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.

The visit comes as part of Damascus's efforts to strengthen its regional ties and expand cooperation with Arab countries.

The Syrian delegation accompanying Sharaa included Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, Finance Minister Mohammed Yisr Barnieh, Industry Minister Basel Abdul Aziz Abdul Hannan, and General Intelligence Service chief Abdul Qader Tahan.

The composition of the delegation reflected the crucial nature of political, military, security and economic ties between Damascus and Riyadh.

The visit follows an announcement by Shaibani last week that discussions were underway to assess the possibility of Syria joining the Mecca Agreement, which was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey last August and stipulates that an attack on one country will be treated as an attack on all.

However there has been no official announcement that Sharaa's current visit to Saudi Arabia is linked to Syria joining the Mecca Pact.

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Shaibani also recently visited Bahrain to take part in the 2026 Manama Dialogue and said that the security of Gulf nations was an integral part of Syria's regional security.

He stressed that Damascus stood alongside Gulf countries and their populations in confronting cross-border militias, in a likely reference to Yemen's Houthis.

The Syrian foreign minister added that discussions were taking place to assess Syria's potential membership of the Mecca Pact, although no final decision had been announced.

The timing of al-Sharaa's visit is particularly significant given the rapprochement between Syria and Saudi Arabia since the fall of former dictator Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most prominent Arab countries to engage with Syria's new government, supporting the country's economic and political stability and helping to facilitate Syria's ties with the Arab world after a long period of isolation.

Al-Sharaa last visit to Saudi Arabia was less than a month ago, on 6 October 2026. He has also invited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Damascus.

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa met with a Saudi delegation headed by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih in Damascus earlier this year to sign a number of major strategic economic agreements [Getty]

Sharaa's first trip abroad after he assumed the leadership of Syria was also to Saudi Arabia, where he met Mohammed bin Salman in February 2025.

The visit marked a significant milestone in the restoration of relations between the two countries following the fall of the Assad regime.

In July 2025, Damascus hosted a Syrian-Saudi investment forum attended by more than 100 Saudi companies and 20 government bodies from the kingdom. The forum resulted in the announcement of 47 investment projects worth more than 24 billion Saudi riyals (US$6.4 billion), covering real estate, infrastructure, energy, industry, telecommunications and services.