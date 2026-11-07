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Experts have warned of a potential "disaster" due to safety risks at three major dams on Syria's Euphrates River, amid reports that the facilities have gone two decades without comprehensive structural assessments following years of war, neglect and extreme weather.

The warning, reported by Lebanese newspaper Al-Modon on Saturday, comes as Syrian authorities prepare for increased water flows from Turkey during the winter rainy season, raising concerns about flooding and the condition of critical infrastructure.

An engineer who previously worked at several water facilities said that the Euphrates dams had not undergone comprehensive assessments of their structural integrity, stability and safety margins for 20 years.

The facilities have experienced repeated changes in water levels, military operations, explosions and earthquakes during that period, while monitoring equipment and specialised personnel have been in short supply.

The engineer warned that prolonged and repeated opening of floodgates could generate vibrations affecting dam structures, potentially causing displacement in sections of power stations or subsidence in earthen foundations.

Water seepage, structural movement and subsidence were among the principal warning signs requiring close monitoring, he said.

The concerns follow 15 years of conflict that have damaged Syria's water and electricity infrastructure, alongside periods of severe drought and increasingly unpredictable river flows.

Water management expert Ahmed Ghazi Majar told Al-Modon that the Euphrates system had been weakened by a combination of declining maintenance, military control, drought and disputes over water releases from neighbouring Turkey.

He said low reservoir levels had previously threatened hydroelectric generation and irrigation, creating a cycle in which reduced electricity supplies further disrupted agricultural water pumping.

The situation has become more complicated as authorities seek to accommodate increased flows from Turkey while maintaining sufficient reservoir capacity to prevent flooding.

In May, severe flooding across Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor affected more than 27,000 people, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

The flooding, driven by heavy rainfall and upstream water releases, displaced thousands of residents and damaged more than 60 water stations, irrigation networks and important transport routes.

The UN agency warned that damaged bridges and crossings had isolated communities and disrupted access to essential services.

A major structural failure at one of the dams could have far more severe consequences, potentially inundating downstream settlements, destroying farmland and disrupting electricity and drinking water supplies.

However, the reports do not establish that any of the dams is at imminent risk of collapse.

The Syrian Energy Ministry said on 31 October that water releases from the Euphrates dams would remain at 900 cubic metres per second until 10 November, with approximately two billion cubic metres of available reservoir storage capacity.

It said monitoring teams were tracking incoming flows and reservoir levels around the clock in coordination with emergency operations centres in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

Earlier this year, officials said the dams were structurally sound and that floodgates had undergone maintenance, although they acknowledged damage to equipment and years of inadequate upkeep.

The head of the General Establishment of Euphrates Dam, Haitham Bakour, said in August that the structures were safe and capable of handling anticipated increases in water levels.

Nevertheless, sources inside the Euphrates Dam told Al-Modon that new monitoring and surveying equipment had recently been secured and efforts were underway to recruit specialists, but implementation remained dependent on Energy Ministry approval.

A source inside the Euphrates Dam warned that bureaucratic delays were hampering urgent safety preparations as water levels rise.

"Things are moving very slowly, and time is not on the Euphrates Dam's side," the source said.

Engineer Bahaa Nasher al-Naim also called for closer monitoring of cracks and ground movement, particularly following reports of geological deformation near al-Baghuz in Deir ez-Zor.

Experts have called for comprehensive safety inspections, improved flood monitoring and closer cooperation between Syria, Turkey and Iraq to manage water flows and prevent further damage to the Euphrates basin.