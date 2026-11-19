Syrian authorities on Thursday said they had arrested a former brigadier general accused of involvement in a 2014 ambush that killed 175 Islamist rebel fighters near Damascus.

The internal security forces said in a statement that they had arrested "the criminal Rawad Ali Zaidan, a brigadier general in the military staff of the former regime and former chief of staff of the 30th Division, who planned and ordered the Al-Otaiba ambush massacre".

In a post on X, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said: "No one can forget that painful moment, nor the souls of the martyrs who lost their lives."

"Today, years after that massacre, the planner and mastermind behind that terrorist operation, the criminal Brigadier General Rawad Zaidan, is now in the custody of our security agencies," he added.

The 175 fighters, including Saudis, Qataris and Chechens, were killed in a Syrian army ambush near Damascus in February 2014, Syrian state news agency SANA said at the time.

The attack took place in Eastern Ghouta, a key rebel stronghold during Syria's civil war, which was targeted with a chemical attack in August 2013 that killed hundreds of people.

SANA at the time quoted a military commander as saying an army unit "spotted Al-Nusra Front (jihadist) and Liwa al-Islam (Islamist) terrorists" near Damascus, and "killed 175 of them and wounded several others".

Al-Nusra Front was led by Syria's current president Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was at the time known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani.

Since former president Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in December 2024, Syria's new Islamist authorities have arrested dozens of former security officials, while the first trials began in April.

In September, authorities arrested a general who served under Assad, saying he led operations against formerly rebel-held areas during the country's 13-year civil war.

In a statement, security forces announced "the arrest of former Major General Ahmed Mohammad Ismail, a high-ranking commander in the Republican Guard of the former regime's army".

Military records indicate that he "directly participated in commanding military assaults on the cities of Aleppo and Daraa, as well as on Eastern Ghouta", authorities said.

Earlier in September, authorities said they had arrested nine former pilots including three generals accused of taking part in lethal bombings of towns and villages under Assad's rule.

Syria sentenced Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad, and five other security officials to death in absentia in August for atrocities committed during the civil war.

The former president fled Syria as his government fell and is believed to be living in Russia.

(AFP)