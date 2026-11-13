First direct Syrian Airlines flight from Munich to Damascus departs

The decision has been hailed as a step in facilitating travel between the two countries and expanding the airlines' air connectivity.
MENA
3 min read

The New Arab Staff
13 November, 2026
Last Update
13 November, 2026 17:14 PM
Direct flights have launched between Damascus and Munich [Getty]

The first direct Syrian Airlines flight from Munich International Airport to Damascus departed on Thursday, Syria's official SANA news agency reported.

The agency said the new route is part of efforts to expand Syrian Airlines’ network of destinations and strengthen air connectivity between the two countries.

The route is also part of efforts to meet the needs of Syrians living in southern Germany and northern Austria.

The acting head of the Syrian embassy in Berlin, Mohammed Baraa Shukri, said on Thursday evening that the operation of the air route would further facilitate travel and movement and improve ties between Syrians in Germany and their homeland.

Shukri attended the launch of the new flight path and was joined by the Director of Building Operations at Munich International Airport, Metin Ulker, as well as the Head of Operations and Customer Services, Youssef al-Obeidi.

The head of the Syrian General Authority for Civil Aviation and Air Transport, Omar al-Hosari, hailed the new direct flight route.

“From Damascus to Munich, a new European city joins today the Syrian Airlines flight network, along with Amsterdam, Vienna, Copenhagen, Berlin and Moscow,” he said.

He added that the step marks the continued expansion of the national carrier and will expand Syria’s connection with the rest of the world.

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Al-Hosari said that more was being done to expand air connectivity further, with the aim of more European destinations being added to Syrian Airlines’ routes.

He also added that arrangements were in the process of being finalised for two new European carriers to enter the Syrian market next month.

Earlier this week, the first Syrian Airlines flight from Berlin in more than 14 years landed in Damascus International Airport.

Omar Hosari, the president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, praised the milestone and said it marked the revival of services between Syria and European destinations.

Syrian Airlines halted flights to Europe in July 2012, after the start of the uprising and subsequent civil war in the country that began in 2011. In December 2024, President Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power following a rebel offensive, leaving in his place a transitional government which has sought to restore the country’s economy, justice system, and services to civilians.  

Amid the war, major international airlines cancelled all flights to Syria, which left the country and civilians isolated from the rest of the world. Many of those fleeing the country did so through Lebanon or Jordan.

The war in Syria caused a mass exodus of people fleeing abroad to seek safety and security. Around 1 million Syrians settled in Germany, with some choosing to return following the fall of Assad.

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