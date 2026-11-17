A military criminal court in Damascus sentenced a member of Syria's Internal Security Forces to life imprisonment on Tuesday after convicting him of killing five civilians in the southern province of Suweida in February this year.

Ezz al-Din Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz, was found guilty of deliberately murdering five Suweida residents. He was also given an additional 10-year prison sentence for attempting to kill a sixth person, who survived with injuries.

The case dates back to 7 February 2026, when the defendant fired on a group of civilians working in an olive grove in al-Matouna village in northern Suweida province, despite their having obtained prior security clearance to access and work on their land.

Four people were killed at the scene, while a fifth later died from his injuries. A sixth person was wounded but survived.

The incident highlighted the dangers facing civilians in areas affected by the volatile security situation in Suweida, particularly when attempting to access their agricultural land and carry out their daily work.

The verdict is significant because the defendant was a member of Syria's security forces, and because it comes within the framework of the judicial process addressing cases linked to violence in Suweida.

In July 2025, sectarian violence broke out in Suweida between Druze, who form a majority of the province's population and mostly Sunni Bedouin tribes, killing hundreds of people. Government forces intervened but were accused of war crimes and sectarian attacks themselves.

Israel also intervened, carrying out airstrikes targeting sites in Suweida and Damascus. The province is now largely controlled by pro-Israeli Druze militias opposed to the Syrian government.

The violence left over 1,700 dead, thousands of people wounded and tens of thousands displaced.

The verdict is one of the first rulings issued by the military criminal court tasked with handling these cases and has brought attention to efforts to ensure accountability for government personnel accused of violations against civilians.

Following the killings in February, Syrian authorities announced the arrest of an Internal Security Forces member.

At the time, the government's Internal Security chief for Suweida, Hossam Maamoun al-Tahan, said abuses against civilians were unacceptable and that the authorities wouldn't tolerate actions threatening residents' safety.

The ruling comes at a time when accountability for violations in Suweida remains a major challenge for the Syrian government, with growing calls to prosecute anyone implicated in the killings and attacks against civilians.

In March, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria stressed the need to expand accountability measures and investigate the responsibility of individuals from all sides involved in the Suweida violence, describing this as essential to achieving justice and rebuilding trust between local communities.

Syria's national investigative committee into the events in Suweida also announced that it had uncovered evidence implicating members of government security and military forces, as well as members of irregular armed groups and other parties, in violations. Information concerning suspected perpetrators was subsequently referred to judicial authorities.