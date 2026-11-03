Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery

Syrian authorities have accused Hezbollah of involvement in a series of alleged plots, including planned assassinations, rocket attacks and arms smuggling
MENA
1 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
03 November, 2026
The Homs refinery is one of Syria's main oil-processing facilities and a key supplier of fuel to the domestic market. [SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images]

Syrian security forces have arrested members of a cell linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, accused of planning to attack the Homs oil refinery in central Syria, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

The country's intelligence agency and internal security forces seized explosive devices intended for use in the attack, SANA said, citing a security forces statement. It did not say how many people had been arrested or when the alleged plot was uncovered.

Hezbollah denied the Syrian accusations in a statement, reiterating that it does not have any presence on Syrian territory and is not involved in "any activity that undermines the security and stability of Syria".

Since the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syrian authorities have accused Hezbollah of involvement in a series of alleged plots, including planned assassinations, rocket attacks and arms smuggling.

Hezbollah fought alongside Assad's forces during Syria's nearly 14-year civil war, but relations with Damascus have deteriorated sharply since his overthrow.

The Homs refinery is one of Syria's main oil-processing facilities and a key supplier of fuel to the domestic market.

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