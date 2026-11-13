Syria's foreign ministry announced on Thursday that the Ilyushin aircraft, which had remained at Benina International Airport in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi for nearly two years, had been returned following coordination with Libyan officials and the Syrian Air Force Command.

In a statement carried by the official Syrian news agency SANA, the ministry thanked Saddam Khalifa Haftar, deputy commander-in-chief of the Libyan forces, along with Benina International Airport's management and other Libyan authorities, for their cooperation in securing the aircraft's return.

The ministry said the recovery followed sustained diplomatic efforts and close coordination with the Syrian Ministry of Defence's Air Force Command.

It praised the assistance provided by Libyan authorities, describing the move as a reflection of the close relations between the two countries.

The aircraft, bearing the registration number YK-ATD, is a heavy military transport plane that departed Damascus International Airport on 4 December 2024, four days before Assad's government collapsed on 8 December.

It flew to Benina International Airport in Benghazi, eastern Libya, where it remained until its recovery.

During its time in Libya, the aircraft was reportedly used by the Benghazi-based authorities for seven domestic flights before Syrian diplomatic efforts secured its return.

The plane has now been returned to the Syrian Ministry of Defence's fleet, potentially restoring a valuable military transport capability as Damascus seeks to rebuild its armed forces.

Military flights during Assad's final days

Sources previously told The New Arab that an aircraft had transported officers from Syria's Ministry of Defence and the 25th Division, formerly known as the Tiger Forces and commanded by Suheil al-Hassan, to Benghazi as Assad's regime collapsed in December 2024.

The flights took place during the final days of Assad's rule, as opposition forces advanced rapidly towards Damascus and the former government's military positions crumbled.

Assad fled to Russia after opposition fighters entered the Syrian capital on 8 December 2024, bringing an end to more than five decades of rule by the Assad family.

The recovery of the aircraft carries military and logistical significance because of its heavy transport capabilities, which can be used to move military equipment, supplies and personnel.

Its return comes as Syria's Ministry of Defence works to reorganise the country's armed forces and rebuild military institutions following the collapse of the former regime.

The aircraft's recovery also forms part of broader Syrian efforts to reclaim state-owned assets and equipment that remained outside the country after Assad's fall.

However, the Foreign Ministry did not disclose the terms of the agreement that secured the aircraft's return or provide details of any technical procedures undertaken before it was handed back to Syria.