Syria is moving closer to allowing women married to foreign nationals to pass on their citizenship to their children, Social Affairs and Labour Minister Hind Kabawat announced on Wednesday, saying the proposal had reached the approval stage.

Speaking during a high-level discussion on legal identity in Syria at the United Nations in Geneva, Kabawat said the government was working to address the legal challenges facing children born to Syrian mothers and non-Syrian fathers.

"Syria pays particular attention to families, mothers and widows who struggle every day to secure a decent life for their children," Kabawat said, according to comments carried by Syria's Al-Ikhbariya television.

She warned that children without legal documentation or citizenship face numerous risks such as marginalisation, particularly in cases of displacement or when their fathers are absent.

Kabawat said the government was pursuing administrative and legislative reforms to address problems involving children's identity documents, but stressed that legal reforms alone would not be sufficient without access to essential services.

The ministry is also working to reconnect communities that have become isolated from state institutions and reintegrate them into government services, she added.

Kabawat said that the ministry lacked comprehensive figures on the number of children affected.

She also reaffirmed the government's responsibility towards children who had lived in Al-Hol camp in Hasakah province, stressing that security considerations must not come at the expense of children's identities and fundamental rights.

The minister added that the government was also working to guarantee Kurdish rights.

UN calls for citizenship reform

Kabawat's comments came a day after the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria called on Damascus to reform legislation governing legal identity and nationality.

The commission highlighted the difficulties facing children born to Syrian mothers and foreign fathers, as well as those who lost their identity documents during the war.

It warned that the absence of legal documentation was a widespread consequence of the conflict, with gender-based legal barriers further restricting children's access to fundamental rights.

The commission called on Syria to ensure equality between women and men in passing citizenship to their children and provide financial and technical support to ministries implementing the reforms.

It also recommended exempting people aged 18 and over from additional requirements under nationality legislation and ensuring children born to Syrian mothers or fathers during conflicts could apply for citizenship on equal terms.

What does Syrian law currently say?

Under Syria's existing nationality legislation, based on Legislative Decree No. 276 of 1969, Syrian women married to foreign nationals cannot automatically pass citizenship to their children.

Article 3 allows children born in Syria to Syrian mothers to obtain citizenship only when their legal relationship to their fathers has not been established.

Lawyer and human rights activist Assem al-Zoubi told The New Arab that the proposed reform would represent a significant departure from the existing law.

He said the issue had become particularly urgent during Syria's war, when many women married foreign nationals inside and outside the country.

In some cases, fathers subsequently disappeared without paternity being legally established, leaving children facing difficulties obtaining documentation and accessing basic rights.

Al-Zoubi said the proposed law would make it easier to register births, including those from previous years, while establishing equality between women and men in passing citizenship to their children.

He stressed that the legislation must include clear procedures to ensure children can obtain citizenship without unnecessary complications or lengthy delays.