Syria's health ministry has confirmed two cases of polio among children in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, prompting an emergency vaccination campaign that has already reached more than 34,000 children under the age of five.

Health Minister Musab al-Ali announced the infections at a press conference in Damascus on Sunday, saying laboratory tests had confirmed the virus in two children from the Mayadin area, east of the Euphrates River.

The ministry began its response on 18 October, before receiving the final laboratory results, deploying medical teams to identify high-risk areas and vaccinate children who had missed routine immunisations.

More than 34,000 children have since received vaccinations in Mayadin and surrounding villages, including some who had never previously received a dose.

Al-Ali said another vaccination campaign would begin next week, with further rounds or an expansion into other areas depending on surveillance findings and assessments of the risk of transmission.

He urged parents to ensure their children receive all recommended polio vaccinations, stressing that additional doses administered during emergency campaigns do not replace routine immunisations.

The minister said the two confirmed cases did not constitute an epidemic under the ministry's assessment, but acknowledged the need for urgent action to prevent the virus from spreading.

Syria previously recorded polio cases in 2013 and 2017, while no infections were reported in 2025.

Syrian Health Minister Musab al-Ali (C), WHO representative Caroline Clarinval (L) and UNICEF representative Meritxell Relaño Arana (R) attend a press conference in Damascus on 8 November 2026 following the confirmation of two polio cases in Deir al-Zour. [Getty]

WHO and UNICEF support response

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Syria Caroline Clarinval said the agency was working closely with Syrian health authorities to assess the situation, identify potential contacts and strengthen disease surveillance.

She said the rapid response was fully consistent with international health regulations and confirmed that vaccination efforts would be expanded next week.

UNICEF representative in Syria Meritxell Relaño Arana also pledged support, warning that the detection of polio highlighted the importance of strengthening routine immunisation programmes and reaching children who had missed vaccinations.

The virus spreads primarily through the faecal-oral route, often through contaminated water or food, and can circulate without causing noticeable symptoms.

According to the health ministry, around 70 to 75 percent of infected children show no symptoms, while approximately one percent develop paralysis.

Yasser Farouh, director of communicable and non-communicable diseases at the health ministry, said surveillance teams were monitoring suspected infections across the country.

He said 54 suspected cases of paralysis had been investigated in Deir al-Zour this year, with laboratory tests returning negative results. Another 346 suspected cases nationwide had also tested negative at the reference laboratory in Damascus.

The ministry said it was also working to restore healthcare services in areas affected by years of conflict, with the number of operational health centres in Deir al-Zour increasing from 30 to 85.

Al-Ali said an interministerial meeting would be held to coordinate public awareness campaigns and improve vaccination coverage, involving the ministries responsible for education, energy, religious affairs, culture and information.