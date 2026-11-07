Syria has no plans to send military forces to Yemen, a Syrian diplomatic source told state news agency SANA, dismissing reports of a possible deployment as baseless.

The source outlined the scope of military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which currently focuses on training Syrian forces, building their capabilities and exchanging military expertise.

This comes after reports came out claiming that 3,000 Syrian troops were set to deploy to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with some on the ground, multiple Yemeni officials told AFP.

Hundreds have already been deployed to both sides of the border, according to three separate Yemeni military sources and a defence official.

The kingdom, a key backer of Syria's post-Assad government, has been pressing allies for help as it comes under daily fire from the Iran-backed group that recently seized swaths of the Red Sea coastline from the Riyadh-backed government.

The Houthis have ramped up attacks on the kingdom in recent weeks after a truce collapsed over the summer, forcing Riyadh airport shut for two weeks after fatal strikes there and threatening Saudi Arabia's vast economic diversification plans.

Boots on the ground

While Egypt vowed to send military help if needed and France deployed soldiers to protect Saudi Arabia's Yanbu oil terminal, Syrians would be the first foreign boots on the ground to get involved in the Yemen conflict since it flared up over the summer.

A source at Yemen's Defence Ministry later told AFP that, to the best of their knowledge, the first phase of the plan would involve 3,000 Syrian fighters, including officers and experts, with some of them already deployed in the field.

The source added that the agreement would provide for the deployment of more than 10,000 fighters in total, with the remainder to be sent in later stages.

According to the source, technical teams from the Syrian and Saudi defence ministries are currently in Riyadh putting the final touches on arrangements for Syrian forces to take part in operations against the Houthi militias.

The cooperation is underpinned by a legal framework: an agreement signed between the two countries' defence ministries.

Just last week, Syria's top diplomat said publicly Damascus was considering whether to join the NATO-style Mecca defence alliance that binds Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The Syrian army is comprised of a patchwork of groups that overthrew former strongman Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Alliances

In August, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the defence pact in Mecca, Islam's holiest city, that states an attack on one country is to be considered an attack on all three.

Pakistan and Turkey have not announced any attacks on the Iran-backed Houthis.

Egypt's parliament later approved President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's request to allow defensive military support for Saudi Arabia "if requested".

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise visit to Riyadh and said France was sending troops to help shield a key Saudi oil terminal from Houthi attacks.

Also in October, the UK government announced it would deploy British fighter planes to help Saudi Arabia against the attacks.

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Since the summer, fighting has flared in Yemen, when a 2022 truce fell apart.

The Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, territory and oil facilities, before seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast.

The group has, in turn, reported frequent Saudi airstrikes.

The United Nations says more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting resumed in impoverished Yemen.

The country has been reeling from war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, with a Saudi-led coalition entering the conflict a year later in support of the government.