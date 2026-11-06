The Syrian government has denied reports that it is preparing to relocate several ministries and key state institutions from Damascus to other cities, with analysts telling The New Arab to treat the news with scepticism due to a lack of transparency from Syrian authorities and possible political messaging from Turkey.

Three Syrian government sources told The New Arab's Lebanon-focused sister site Almodon that reports claiming ministries and vital institutions were being moved to Aleppo, Hama, Raqqa and Deir Ezzor were "misleading and untrue", insisting the information was inaccurate and not based on reliable evidence.

However, an unnamed security source told The New Arab's sister site, Ultra Syria, earlier this week that there were plans to establish new buildings for some ministries and institutions in other cities to facilitate security and intelligence operations and strengthen coordination and operational capabilities.

The denials followed a report by Turkish newspaper Türkiye Gazetesi, which cited unnamed Syrian sources as saying Damascus was considering relocating at least three ministries to Aleppo and the Defence Ministry to Hama.

The newspaper also reported that the government was examining plans to move key institutions, including the Central Bank of Syria and bodies responsible for oil, agriculture, water and economic affairs, to cities further inland. It said the proposed moves were intended to distribute government institutions geographically and protect them from the consequences of a possible large-scale Israeli ground offensive.

Political messaging

Muaz al-Abdallah, a Syria analyst at the conflict-monitoring organisation ACLED, cautioned against treating the report as evidence of an actual Syrian government decision, saying its significance might lie more in what it reveals about Turkey's political messaging towards Syria.

Al-Abdallah said Türkiye Gazetesi's political proximity to the Turkish authorities was important when assessing the report. The publication is considered to be right-wing and pro-government.

Al-Abdallah also said the journalist behind the article had access to Turkish intelligence, and suggested the information could have been supplied to him for publication.

"The report may have some basis in fact, or Turkish officials and intelligence services may be encouraging him to write about this for their own purposes," he told The New Arab.

Al-Abdallah argued that reports about constructing new buildings for ministries and state institutions in other governorates should not automatically be interpreted as plans to relocate the government. Such construction could be part of efforts to improve administrative capacity and governance, he said, while also providing alternative facilities in case of an emergency.

Relocation offers no protection

Al-Abdallah also cast doubt over whether moving ministries would offer meaningful protection from Israeli attacks.

"Israeli strikes could reach ministry buildings wherever they are," he said, pointing to previous Israeli attacks in Aleppo, Hama, Idlib and Deir Ezzor. "So if I move the ministries, I am not actually protecting them."

During sectarian violence in Syria’s southern Suweida province last year, Israeli airstrikes hit the Defence Ministry headquarters in Damascus and a military target near the presidential palace. Israel claimed its intervention was intended to protect the Druze community amid clashes with government forces and allied fighters.

Al-Abdallah also argued that relocating major state institutions away from Damascus would carry significant political and economic costs for the Syrian government, particularly as it seeks international investment for the country's reconstruction.

"If you move the Ministry of Defence from the capital to, for example, Hama, Aleppo or Idlib, you are effectively saying that the capital is exposed," he said. "At a time when you are seeking international investment to help fund Syria's reconstruction, you would be telling investors that the capital is vulnerable to any Israeli attack."

Such a move would undermine confidence in the security environment needed to attract investors, he added, while requiring infrastructure and administrative capacity which he says the Syrian government may not currently have.

Al-Abdallah said the report could instead be intended to reinforce Turkey's narrative of its strategic depth in northern Syria and its role as a regional power with influence over the country's future.

He pointed to repeated visits by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to Saudi Arabia and reports about Syria potentially joining the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, which includes Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, as developments that may be relevant to the report's timing.

He suggested the article could serve as a "trial balloon" to gauge Israel's reaction to a possible expanded Turkish military presence in Syria, particularly plans to establish military bases.

Israeli threats persist

Meanwhile, Syrian analyst Robin Yassin-Kassab said the Syrian government's lack of transparency had created space for such speculation and uncertainty.

"They're not very good at transparency. The fact that this government is not very transparent and doesn't explain itself and doesn't address the people much more often in a direct way means that there is a space for all this uncertainty and these rumours," he told The New Arab.

The reports come amid concerns over the possibility of further Israeli military operations in southern Syria.

Following the collapse of dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israeli forces moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone in southwestern Syria and established positions beyond the previous separation lines. They have since continued military incursions and operations inside Syrian territory. Israel has also occupied most of the Golan Heights since 1967, although the UN continues to recognise it as Syrian territory.

Today, the Israeli military is positioned as close as 20 to 30 kilometres from Damascus.

In September, Israeli news outlet Walla reported that reservists had called for the military to expand its operations deeper into Syrian territory. A senior Israeli officer told the outlet that many reservists favoured advancing as far as Damascus, with the possibility reportedly raised during a meeting with the army's chief of staff.

Speaking at the Manama Dialogue 2026 conference in Bahrain on Saturday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Israel had carried out more than 1,000 attacks against Syria in less than two years, killing dozens of people. He reiterated Damascus' demand for Israeli forces to withdraw to the positions they held before 8 December 2024 – the day Assad’s regime fell – and called for the implementation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel.