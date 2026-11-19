Following an attack on a bishop and a spate of kidnappings, church leaders in Syria have condemned violence against Christians and voiced fears over the community’s future in the country.

Archbishop Youhanna Abdo Arbach, the Melkite Greek Catholic Archbishop of Homs, Hama, al-Nabk, Yabroud and their dependencies, was assaulted by gunmen at the archbishopric’s headquarters on 14 November. The attackers reportedly bound, blindfolded and gagged him before ransacking his office.

Images showing the bruised archbishop were widely shared online, sparking anger across the country, particularly among its Christian minority.

The church leaders condemned what they called "a series of heinous and recurring attacks targeting the Syrian people, and Christians in particular" in a joint statement posted on social media late on Tuesday.

"These attacks are not, and have never been, isolated incidents," said the statement from John X, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, as well as Youssef Absi, Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All the East.

Violence, including "systematic assaults and kidnappings carried out for exorbitant ransom payments, constitutes a violation of the most basic human rights", they added, accusing authorities of failing to provide protection.

The statement highlighted the kidnapping and apparent torture of jeweller Maher Sankari, who was seized by unidentified gunmen last month in Suqaylabiyah, a Christian-majority town in Hama province, for a ransom of 120 kilogrammes (265 pounds) of gold.

The statement included images received by Sankari's family showing him gagged, shackled and with horrific bruising.

The church leaders said attacks against Christians had culminated in the recent targeting of Arbash.

Islamist groups who took power after ousting longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad nearly two years ago have promised to protect minorities, but killings, kidnappings for ransom and sectarian violence persist.

Security in Syria is fragile after more than 13 years of civil war during which weapons flooded the country, armed factions vied for power and most of the population was plunged into poverty.

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'Grave question'

"The recurrence of these incidents, without any response or tangible results on the part of the authorities, confronts us, and public opinion alike, with a grave question regarding the future of Christians in this country," the church leaders said in the statement.

Christianity's presence in Syria has dwindled from about one million people before the civil war broke out in 2011, following Assad's brutal crackdown on protesters, to fewer than 300,000 because of waves of displacement and emigration, according to estimates by experts.

More than half a million people are estimated to have been killed in the war, much of them by Assad's forces and allied-militias, as well as extremist groups like the Islamic State group.

In recent days, video has circulated of another kidnapped Christian resident of Hama province, Karim al-Nader, pleading for his relatives to sell their property to secure a ransom of $100,000.

Authorities in recent months have announced operations to dismantle networks allegedly involved in abductions and other crimes.

On Monday, security forces in Aleppo province freed Sunni Muslim industrialist Fadi Barakat after he was kidnapped days earlier by "an armed gang".

In August, authorities said they arrested eight people in the Damascus countryside who were allegedly involved in kidnapping businessmen for ransom.

Syria last year saw sectarian bloodshed in the country's coastal heartland of the Alawite minority, and in southern Syria's Druze-majority Suweida province, as well as a deadly suicide attack on a Damascus church.

Syria, a majority Sunni Muslim country, is home to one of the world's oldest Christian communities. There are also sizeable Alawite, Druze, Ismaili and Kurdish minorities, with a small Shia minority.