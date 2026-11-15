Syria begins pilot for national victims registry

Syria has begun a pilot scheme as part of an effort to establish a national victims registry, characterised as a 'step in the right direction' for transitional justice, despite lingering problems in the effort.

Victims of grave violations and their first-degree relatives are able to register for the pilot led by the National Commission for Transitional Justice through a Google Docs form, with the commission explaining that the move represents a step towards recognising victims, their rights, and developing better processes for their needs.

Kholoud Helmi, a non-resident fellow at TIMEP, told The New Arab that the pilot "is a step in the right direction, and it is encouraging to see the National Commission for Transitional Justice approaching this work in a professional way".

However, Helmi noted that there was a lack of communication between different bodies within government causing confusion for families that seek the service.

"The National Commission for Missing Persons launched an app before this pilot, and now people are being asked to provide their information again. For families, repeating this process can mean reopening painful wounds each time."

Syria's civil war, which began following a deadly crackdown by the former Assad regime on pro-democracy protests, was mired in human rights abuses, including the forced disappearance of 177,000 people, mostly by the regime.

The National Commission for Transitional Justice called the registry a record to preserve the memory of violations, serve as a documentation unit within the reparations department, and secure a national database documenting victims and violations in coordination with the National Commission for Missing Persons.

As well as a act as a step towards redressing rights violations, official recognition of violations aims to preserve their dignity and facilitate other aspects of transitional justice, including supporting truth-seeking, accountability, remembrance and peacebuilding.

The registry is set to cover victims of physical, psychosocial, economic, social or regional harm, as well as family members who supported them. It does not include incidents outside the timeframe of the registry, natural deaths or civilian accidents.

Helmi noted that coordination and communication for the initiative are lacking, with families already finding it difficult to submit information to the registry.

"People need clear explanations of what information they are being asked to provide, why it is needed, how it will be used and whether information already submitted through another platform can be shared safely, with their consent, rather than collected again."

According to the commission, the assessment process of the registry will include multiple sources, from testimony, human rights documentation, digital and community-based evidence and available documents, with victims not needing to submit complete documentation to substantiate a case, including for victims to report forced disappearances where there is no knowledge of their fate.

Privacy is also being strengthened to avoid retraumatisation of victims, including for violations of "bodily integrity".

Helmi said that despite this, "Some families are already encountering difficulties because the requested data is not clear to them".

"Better coordination, clear guidance and careful communication are essential if this process is to earn people’s trust and serve victims and their families," she added.