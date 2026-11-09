Syria’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour issued a clarification on Sunday evening regarding a proposal to grant Syrian citizenship to children born to Syrian mothers and foreign fathers.

The clarification came after Social Affairs and Labour Minister Hind Kabawat said last Wednesday that the proposal had reached the "approval" stage.

However, the ministry said on Sunday that the proposal still requires approval from the Syrian parliament.

It explained that the proposal had been discussed by a government committee chaired by the deputy minister of interior and including representatives from the presidency, the ministries of Religious Endowments and Justice, and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour.

The ministry stressed that the proposal must still go through the full legislative process, including submission, parliamentary approval, formal issuance and publication, before becoming law.

Kabawat's comments at a UN event in Geneva last Wednesday had raised questions about whether Syria was preparing to change its nationality law, which generally allows citizenship to be passed down through Syrian fathers rather than mothers.

Under the proposal, children of Syrian mothers seeking citizenship would have to meet certain conditions, including having no criminal record. Their mothers would also need to be Syrian by origin, rather than solely through naturalisation.

The proposal has sparked controversy in Syria.

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While many argue that the change would be a step towards gender equality and securing rights for children who have been denied citizenship, others warn that it could alter Syria's demographic composition and pose national security risks, citing the presence of foreign fighters in the country.

Mahmoud Mustafa, head of the Social Affairs and Administrative Development Committee in the Syrian People's Assembly, denied that any draft law or legislative proposal concerning citizenship for children of Syrian mothers had been submitted to parliament.

He stressed that legislation of this kind would require in-depth studies and the completion of parliamentary procedures.

Under current Syrian law, children born to Syrian mothers and foreign fathers can obtain citizenship only in exceptional circumstances.

Syria is among several Arab countries where nationality is generally passed down through the father. Such laws have faced criticism for discriminating against women and leaving some children stateless.

Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia are among the countries that reformed their nationality laws in the early 2000s to allow mothers to pass citizenship on to their children.