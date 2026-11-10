Syria and Jordan discuss building joint economic border city

Syria and Jordan have discussed establishing a joint economic city along their shared border to deepen economic integration, attract investment and expand trade between the two countries.

The discussions took place during Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi’s visit to Damascus, just two weeks after Jordan launched deadly airstrikes against alleged Islamic State targets in Syria, killing seven civilians.

The proposal was among the key issues raised during the third session of the Higher Coordination Council between the two countries, held in Damascus on Monday and Tuesday, alongside discussions on joint projects in energy, transport, trade, water and agriculture.

The session was chaired by Safadi and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani. Syria and Jordan signed 11 cooperation agreements in a range of fields during the meeting.

According to a statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry, the proposed economic city would incorporate industrial, production and service activities, with the aim of attracting investment and strengthening economic ties.

The two sides also discussed maximising the potential of the existing Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone by expanding its industrial, logistical and investment activities.

The council discussed ways to improve economic, commercial and investment cooperation, address technical, logistical and legislative obstacles affecting cross-border trade, and develop joint supply chains, particularly in the pharmaceutical, food and reconstruction-related industries.

Both sides also stressed the importance of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Business Council and the need to strengthen partnerships between private-sector institutions.

They also discussed exchanging information on priority investment projects and exploring development and financing mechanisms, including projects identified by Syria through its reconstruction investment fund.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. The two countries examined the possibility of supplying industrial facilities in southern Syria with compressed natural gas from Jordan’s Risha gas field, as well as using storage facilities in Jordan’s Madouna customs and logistics hub to supply southern Syria with petroleum products.

They also discussed coordinating Syria’s natural gas requirements for 2027 and arrangements for transporting natural gas to Lebanon through Syrian territory.

Another proposal involved using Jordanian gas to generate electricity at Syrian power stations, with the possibility of exporting the resulting electricity to Lebanon. The council said further technical, commercial and contractual arrangements would be needed.

In transport, the two sides discussed developing infrastructure and commercial corridors, including rehabilitating the international highway linking Syria and Jordan and improving the route connecting Damascus with Homs and Aleppo.

They also agreed on the importance of advancing a regional railway corridor linking Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, while examining the potential reactivation of the Hejaz Railway, which originally connected Damascus to Medina but has not operated as a continuous route for more than a century.

Plans to upgrade the Nasib-Jaber border crossing were also discussed. The proposed improvements include separating truck and passenger traffic, modernising traffic management and information-sharing systems, and introducing round-the-clock operations to facilitate trade and supply chains.

Agricultural and food security cooperation was also on the agenda. The council discussed the possibility of using surplus Syrian wheat and barley production, expanding agricultural investment and establishing a joint agro-industrial zone within the Syrian-Jordanian free trade zone. The proposed zone would include food processing and manufacturing facilities.