Supertanker with two million barrels of oil sank in Gulf, Iran says

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim a supertanker carrying over two million barrels of oil sank after striking a mine in the Strait of Hormuz.
MENA
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
15 November, 2026
The ship was one of two that hit mines while transiting the vital trade corridor [getty]

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday that a supertanker carrying over two million barrels of oil had sunk after it struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship was one of two that hit mines while transiting the vital trade corridor, the Guards said, but no independent confirmation of the incidents has been provided.

Since the outbreak of the United States' and Israel's war on Iran in late February, Tehran has heavily restricted traffic through the strategic waterway, insisting vessels use routes authorised by the Islamic Republic.

It has regularly targeted ships that transit without its authorisation.

In response, the United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and helped tankers transit the strait, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil.

The US military recently claimed to have cleared all mines from the main routes through the waterway.

"Over the past few hours, two oil tankers travelling along an unauthorised route in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz struck naval mines, resulting in massive explosions and fire," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement carried by state TV.

"One of these vessels, a super tanker carrying over two million barrels of crude oil, sank in the southern waters of the Persian Gulf," the statement added.

It did not name the tankers or their origins.

In recent weeks, Tehran has made multiple announcements saying ships had caught fire in the strait, often claiming they struck mines.

US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, has been supporting ships traversing the waterway and said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer.

A British maritime monitor on Sunday said it was aware of a report by Indian shipping authorities of an attack on a tanker in the Gulf, but it was unclear if it was the same incident as the one announced by Iran's Guards.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said the damage and environmental impact were unknown, but the crew were safe.

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