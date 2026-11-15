The Sudanese army has captured a key city in West Kordofan after breaking through rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) lines in the region and opening the way for a continued push towards Darfur province.

According to the Sudan Tribune, the Sudanese army took control of the city of Al-Khuwai, one of West Kordofan's main cities, on Friday as part of its offensive to recapture the resource-rich region and push into Darfur.

The Sudanese army had begun the day with the capture of the town of Serif Anjoush, 20 kilometres west of Al-Khuwai.

The main objective of the army is to move down the main highway that leads to Darfur and take the town of En Nahud.

En Nahud is the second largest city in West Kordofan and the site of gold mines. Gold has been crucial for fueling the RSF's war effort, with billions of dollars of the commodity being smuggled to the UAE.

The gains come amid continued setbacks for the RSF this year, including the breaking of its partial siege on El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, alongside defections from formerly aligned tribes to the army.

Army Chief of Staff Yasser al-Atta had claimed earlier this year, following the opening of the main road between El-Obeid and Omdurman, that the military would win the war by December, a bullish claim that brought scepticism from Sudanese analysts.

Despite this, Sudan remains marred by war, with the UN noting the continued use of drone strikes as part of the battlefield - strikes in which two-thirds of all casualties this year have been children.

Alongside casualties, civilians are also facing an aid crisis that has caused a proliferation of disease and high rates of malnutrition across the country.

The UN estimates that some 825,000 children under five are expected to suffer from malnutrition this year.

Around 200,000 people are believed to have been killed in the war in Sudan, which began after fighting broke out between the RSF and Sudanese army in the capital Khartoum in April 2023.