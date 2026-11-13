Stevie Wonder speaks out against war, backs Macklemore

Music legend Steve Wonder has spoken out in support of Macklemore in a speech against war in a recent concert in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Glasgow show, held at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday, was part of Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life 50th anniversary tour.

Shortly after beginning the show, Wonder made an impassioned speech against ongoing wars, Far Out reported.

"We want wars to stop everywhere. We want every person in life to be protected from the destruction of war," Wonder said.

Wonder said he had spoken to his daughter Aisha Morris, who was a backup singer in the show, about an artist who had been banned from performing for speaking out against wars.

"Ban me as you want. I’m only speaking the words that are given to me by the most high, our God. Let’s bring peace to the world."

🎥 Stevie Wonder comes out in support of Macklemore: "We want wars to stop." 🤳 Lauren Hunter https://t.co/J5KSB2czZL — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) November 12, 2026

Wonder was reminded that this was Macklemore, who was removed as the opening act on Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after he called for a "Free Palestine" on stage.

Following Sheeran's decision to remove Macklemore, which came after pressure from pro-Israel stadium owner Robert Kraft, Sheeran's band and supporting acts withdrew from the Loop tour in solidarity with Macklemore and Palestinians.

Wonder is no stranger to speaking out on global issues.

In 1985, Wonder dedicated his Oscar for Best Original Song, awarded for "I Just Called to Say I Love You" from The Woman in Red, to Nelson Mandela, who was imprisoned for opposing South Africa's apartheid regime.

The South African government responded by banning Wonder's music in the country.

"I really don’t mind being banned," he told reporters at the time.

In 2012, Wonder pulled out of a scheduled performance for Israeli soldiers after encouragement from rights groups.

"I am and have always been against war, any war, anywhere," he said in a statement announcing the withdrawal.

Following Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration as US president, Wonder said he no longer follows politics.

"It's too much bullshit," he said in an interview with TMZ.