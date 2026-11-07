Stephen Miller: What Trump's new chief of staff means for MENA

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US President Donald Trump's appointment of Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff has raised questions about American policy towards the Middle East, amid the ongoing war on Iran and Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Miller, one of Trump's closest advisers and an architect of his controversial immigration policies, will replace Susie Wiles on Monday, following Republican defeats in the US midterm elections.

The 41-year-old has a longstanding record of support for Israel, has defended military action against Iran and played a central role in restricting immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

Who is Stephen Miller?

Born in California in 1985 to a Jewish family, Miller was a conservative activist before becoming an aide to Republican Senator Jeff Sessions and joining Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

He served as a senior adviser during Trump's first administration, becoming particularly influential over immigration policy.

Miller has repeatedly faced accusations of promoting white nationalist ideas.

In 2019, the Southern Poverty Law Center published an investigation into more than 900 emails he sent to Breitbart editors, revealing that he promoted white nationalist literature, including material from the extremist website VDARE and the racist novel 'The Camp of the Saints'.

His rhetoric has also attracted comparisons with Nazi propaganda.

Following his speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial in September 2025, commentators compared Miller's rhetoric to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, citing his portrayal of Kirk as a political martyr, his declaration that "We are the storm" and his depiction of opponents as forces of degenerate evil.

What powers will Miller have?

As White House chief of staff, Miller will oversee senior advisers, coordinate administration policy and help control access to Trump.

Although the position carries no independent constitutional authority over foreign policy, its occupant can influence which proposals reach the president and how decisions are implemented.

Miller has already wielded considerable influence as deputy chief of staff, helping approve executive orders and coordinate immigration enforcement.

His promotion could extend that influence into Middle East policy, although Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials retain responsibility for diplomacy and national security.

What is his position on Israel and Gaza?

Miller's support for Israel predates Trump, stretching back to his university years at Duke, where he opposed Palestinian solidarity activism.

He developed ties with right-wing activist David Horowitz, whose organisations promoted pro-Israel positions alongside anti-Muslim campaigns.

Journalist Jean Guerrero, author of Hatemonger, has argued that Miller's interpretation of Zionism is connected to his broader nationalist ideology.

In a 2020 interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Guerrero described his outlook as disregarding Palestinian national claims and meaningful negotiations.

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Miller also maintained connections with figures associated with white nationalism, including Richard Spencer and Peter Brimelow, whom he encountered during his university years.

In February 2025, Miller defended Trump's ultimatum to Hamas over the release of Israeli hostages, stressing that the president was serious about imposing consequences.

He subsequently praised Trump's Gaza agreement and defended visa restrictions on Palestinian officials seeking to attend the United Nations.

Miller has also defended efforts to deport foreign nationals accused of supporting Hamas, amid a wider crackdown affecting pro-Palestinian student activists.

His promotion could strengthen these positions within the White House, although his precise influence over Gaza policy remains unclear.

Is Miller an Iran hawk?

Miller has publicly defended Trump's military campaign against Iran, including joint American-Israeli strikes launched in February 2026.

During the conflict's opening weeks, he claimed the attacks had devastated Iran's leadership and military capabilities, while praising Trump's willingness to use force.

However, Miller has also echoed Trump's diplomatic messaging, praising ceasefire efforts and suggesting in July that Iranian officials were seeking a negotiated settlement.

As chief of staff, Miller could nevertheless influence how military and diplomatic options are presented to Trump, particularly amid growing congressional scrutiny of the war.

What was his role in the Muslim travel ban?

Miller was a principal architect of Trump's controversial 2017 travel ban, initially restricting entry into the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The measure provoked international condemnation, protests and legal challenges before a revised version was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Miller also helped develop policies separating migrant families, restricting refugee admissions and expanding deportations.

Since Trump's return to office in January 2025, he has been instrumental in directing the administration's immigration crackdown.

He pushed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to achieve 3,000 arrests daily and advocated expanding operations beyond migrants convicted of crimes.

His policies have also affected foreign students and other non-citizens involved in pro-Palestinian activism, raising concerns among civil liberties organisations about freedom of expression.