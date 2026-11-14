Israel’s continued restrictions on aid entering Gaza have prompted at least 50 countries and three international organisations to demand the urgent opening of land crossings, warning of worsening conditions amid winter.

The countries also called for the protection of medical personnel and humanitarian workers, and for aid to enter the besieged enclave without hindrance.

The call came in a joint letter titled ‘A Call to Action’ and was read out by the UK’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Sarah McIntosh, on behalf of the signatories.

On Friday, Hajja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, said that the signatories demand immediate measures, and that many Palestinian families lack adequate shelter, despite the conditions mentioned in the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

Lahbib said that the ceasefire demanded Israel to allow aid daily into Gaza and to stop impeding life-saving essentials from entering the enclave through land crossings.

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The ceasefire, endorsed by the UN Security Council in Resolution 2803, called for the full and immediate delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, at levels no lower than those agreed on 19 January 2025.

Some of the countries that have signed the joint statement include France, Japan, Canada, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

“Constraints on the entry of critical shelter items and other lifesaving supplies continue to prevent humanitarian organisations from responding at the scale required,” the joint statement reads.

The European Commission, the League of Arab States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation also signed the joint statement.

In the joint statement, the signatories say the commitments outlined in the ceasefire have not been fulfilled, which has worsened conditions on the ground.

The countries further warned about living conditions in winter, adding that hyperthermia, respiratory infections, and waterborne diseases will affect many of urgent action is not taken.

Another demand made is that Israel reverses its ban on so-called dual-use items, particularly materials used for shelter, fuel, water, sanitation, and medical supplies.

Gaza has faced immense challenges when it comes to reconstruction as Israel classifies a broad range of items and construction materials as “dual use”, resulting in strict security restrictions on their entry into Gaza.