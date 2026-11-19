Somalia on Thursday expelled the United Arab Emirates ambassador, accusing the Gulf nation of interfering in its internal affairs, government authorities said, deepening the diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Somalia and the UAE have quarrelled over several issues, including Abu Dhabi's perceived support for Israel's recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland.

"The Council instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to recall Somalia's Ambassador to the UAE... and to notify the UAE Ambassador to Somalia to leave the country within 72 hours," Somalia's Information Minister Abdulfatah Qasim said.

The expulsion followed a cabinet meeting at which the UAE was accused of "blatant aggression against Somalia".

"The Somali government is taking a series of measures... to defend the country against UAE actions targeting its sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity, internal security and independence," Qasim said.

On Tuesday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud criticised the UAE in a state of the nation address, accusing it of fuelling "political discord" in the Horn of Africa country.

"The UAE has provided political and financial support to certain regional states, enabling them to oppose the Federal Government," Mohamud said.

"It has encouraged political discord and fuelled division among Somalis to undermine the authority of the state and make the country easier to control from outside," he added.

In January, Somalia cancelled all agreements with the UAE in the wake of Israel's recognition of Somaliland, and after the UAE allegedly helped a Yemeni separatist leader escape by boat and plane through Somali ports without asking the government's permission.

The UAE built and operates a large deep-water port and military base at Berbera in Somaliland and two others at Bosaso and Kismayo in other parts of Somalia.

Although the Somali government said the UAE would no longer be permitted to operate these ports, Somalia is deeply fragmented and the federal government has practically no control over the semi-autonomous states where the ports are located.

In Sudan, the UAE is widely accused of arming the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, who have been fighting the regular military since 2023 and are accused of massacres against civilians.

The UAE has repeatedly denied the allegations.

(AFP)