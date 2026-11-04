Slavery reparations 'not feasible' for UK, claims foreign minister

Britain's pivotal role in the horrific slave trade has long strained relations with its former colonies and the international community.
World
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
04 November, 2026
Millions of people were abused, displaced, and killed due to the transatlantic slave trade. [Getty]

Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has claimed it was "not feasible" for the country to pay reparations for slavery, after King Charles III expressed remorse amid calls for a formal apology and compensation.

"It's not the right answer. It's not practical. It's not feasible for us, but there are things we can work on co-operatively," Miliband argued to the BBC in an interview aired Wednesday.

He did not elaborate on why exactly it was unpractical or infeasible, simply adding that London would not "shift our position on reparations".

Miliband also hinted that Britain could issue a long-demanded formal apology for its role in the slave trade next year when it hosts a G20 leaders' summit.

Asked whether the UK could reach that point by the meeting in Manchester next November, Miliband said: "Broadly speaking, yes".

But he still insisted an apology would not pave the way for financial compensation.

At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Andy Burnham floated a "debt reset" plan for the poorest Commonwealth countries that could alter interest rates on repayments.

Burnham told reporters on Tuesday: "I've been very clear that we do not support reparations ... but it's not the case that we don't support countries in the Commonwealth around development helping them with debt issues that they've got".

Britain's pivotal role in the horrific slave trade has long strained relations with its former colonies and the international community.

Related

UN CERD presents legal case for broad slavery reparations

United Nations
World
Live Story
The New Arab Staff & Agencies

Burnham said he would have "difficult conversations" to safeguard the Commonwealth's future.

In a tense Commonwealth meeting in Samoa in 2024, countries backed talks over reparatory justice after Britain, then under Keir Starmer's leadership, tried to avoid addressing the issue.

Burnham's change of tack has not gone down well at home, with opposition Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch and the right-wing press criticising his approach.

King Charles went further than previous royals when he expressed his "horror", but stopped short of apologising and stressed Britain's role in eventually abolishing slavery.

The king opened the summit—part of a nine-day Caribbean tour—calling slavery a "monstrous injustice" that "still casts a shadow over these islands and other members" of the 56-nation group of mostly former British colonies.

Charles and Queen Camilla are to end their Caribbean tour and depart from Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday.

Millions of people were abused, displaced, and killed due to the transatlantic slave trade.

Related Articles

Defend Our Juries Activists Arrested Outside The Supreme Court
United Kingdom
World
Live Story

UK police arrest 25 Palestine Action supporters outside court

"Due to the situation, Warsaw/Modlin Airport remains closed until further notice. The services are underway to verify the reported threat and ensure the safety of all people present at the airport." [Getty]
Bulgaria
World
Live Story

Israeli plane lands in Sofia after bomb threat

مهاجرون يهود عند وصولهم إلى ميناء حيفا، 9 ديسمبر 1946 (Getty)
Balfour Declaration anniversary
World
Live Story

Balfour anniversary: UK knew of 'Jewish terror' before Nakba

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News